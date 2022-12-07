Test Engineer
Job description
If you want to work in an environment who's providing innovative solutions across the globe - this is the opportunity for you! To strengthen our client in Linköping we at Randstad Engineering are now looking for a Test Engineer. Through a consulting assignment at our client in Linköping, you will focus on product performance testing during new product development.
Responsibilities
To secure product reliability our client uses their tailored labs and purposely built test installations. They strive to continuously improve quality of test through well defined and re-use of test cases, drive test automation and establish robust test setups. You will be responsible for:
Plan, prepare, execute, analyze, and report product testing with focus on reliability and performance
Qualifications
For this position we see that you have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. or equivalent degree in relevant field
A few years of proven experience as per defined job responsibilities
Experience from working with HW in test lab environment and familiar with use of climate chambers
Good English communication skills, both written and verbal
In addition, this experience would be meritorious:
Basic scripting
Good communication skills in Swedish
We believe you will succeed in this role by using your valuable experience and positive approach to overcome current and future challenges.
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
