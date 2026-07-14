Test Engineer - Segula Technologies Gothenburg
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2026-07-14
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
Segula is seeking experienced Test-engineers to join their engineering team in Gothenburg. This role sits within a leading rail OEM working on the delivery of new rolling stock programmes for the European market. You will play a key role in ensuring vehicles are tested, validated, and commissioned in line with technical, contractual, and regulatory requirements.
This is an excellent opportunity for a hands on engineer who enjoys working across depots, test tracks, and customer sites in a technically challenging environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Execute and manage testing and commissioning activities for new rolling stock projects (static, dynamic, and on track testing).
• Prepare, review, and approve test procedures, test specifications, and commissioning documentation.
• Lead fault diagnosis, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis during testing and commissioning phases.
• Interface closely with design engineering, manufacturing, quality, safety, and project teams to resolve technical issues.
• Ensure compliance with European standards, TSIs, safety cases, and customer technical requirements.
• Support homologation, type approval, and final handover of vehicles to the customer.
• Liaise with customers, suppliers, and certification bodies during testing activities.
• Provide technical input to risk assessments, change management, and lessons learned processes.
Location: Gothenburg
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
Degree or equivalent qualification in Electrical, Mechanical, Systems, or Railway Engineering.
Solid knowledge of rolling stock subsystems (e.g. traction, TCMS, brakes, HVAC, doors, communications, or auxiliaries).
Practical experience with fault finding on new build or refurbished trains.
Good understanding of European rail standards, TSIs, EN norms, and safety processes.
Ability to work independently on depot and site‐based activities.
Willingness to travel occasionally within Sweden and Europe.
Desirable:
Experience working on metro, commuter, or mainline passenger vehicles.
Minimum 5 years' experience in testing and commissioning of rolling stock within a European train manufacturing (OEM) environment.
Familiarity with commissioning in Nordic or Scandinavian rail networks.
Knowledge of vehicle software integration and TCMS testing.
Experience supporting entry‐into‐service activities.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8053883-2099828". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10002047