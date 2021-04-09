Test automation Engineer - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Test automation Engineer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-09

We are looking for Test automation engineers with excellent scripting skills for our client in Gothenburg
What you'll do
* Write script for automated test, regression suits
* In collaboration with the product agile teams guide and help them secure test automation
* Building a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levels
* Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenarios
You and your skills:
* Strong programming experience on at least two language from (Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Scala, TypeScript)
* Strong, object-oriented design and coding skills (JavaScript preferably on a UNIX or Linux platform).
* Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
* Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases.
* Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions. Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly.
* Good knowledge within AI
* Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing.
* Good Log troubleshooting experience (elastic search query, bash scripts)
* Knowledge of test automation frameworks such as (WebdriverIO, Cypress, Nightwatchjs)
* Experience working with message brokers e.g.: kafka, rabitmq and streams.
* Good knowledge of databases and sql queries
* Solid understanding of build pipelines (AzureDevops, Team city, Jenkins)
* Good knowledge of version control systems eg: GIT
* Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation and writing tools to help other manual QA engineers
* Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.
* Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness.
* Knowledge of pearl, bash or other scripting languages a plus.
* Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
* Good knowledge in Agile methodologies
* Testing best practices and knowledge
* Solid knowledge of Integration and Contract testing
* Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation
* Open minded and team player
Would be nice if you have knowledge within following areas
* Setting up dashboards for reporting test results in real time (Graphana, Kibana, data dog, etc.)
* Docker and Kubernetes configuration and troubleshooting for test environments
* Typescript experience
* Performance testing experience. (K6io, Gatling, JMeter)
* Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus

