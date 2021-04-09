Test automation Engineer - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Test automation Engineer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-09
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
We are looking for Test automation engineers with excellent scripting skills for our client in Gothenburg
What you'll do
Write script for automated test, regression suits
In collaboration with the product agile teams guide and help them secure test automation
Building a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levels
Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenarios
You and your skills:
Strong programming experience on at least two language from (Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Scala, TypeScript)
Strong, object-oriented design and coding skills (JavaScript preferably on a UNIX or Linux platform).
Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases.
Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions. Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly.
Good knowledge within AI
Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing.
Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenarios
Good Log troubleshooting experience (elastic search query, bash scripts)
Knowledge of test automation frameworks such as (WebdriverIO, Cypress, Nightwatchjs)
Experience working with message brokers e.g.: kafka, rabitmq and streams.
Good knowledge of databases and sql queries
Solid understanding of build pipelines (AzureDevops, Team city, Jenkins)
Good knowledge of version control systems eg: GIT
Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation and writing tools to help other manual QA engineers
Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.
Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness.
Knowledge of pearl, bash or other scripting languages a plus.
Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
Good knowledge in Agile methodologies
Testing best practices and knowledge
Solid knowledge of Integration and Contract testing
Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation
Open minded and team player
Would be nice if you have knowledge within following areas
Setting up dashboards for reporting test results in real time (Graphana, Kibana, data dog, etc.)
Docker and Kubernetes configuration and troubleshooting for test environments
Typescript experience
Performance testing experience. (K6io, Gatling, JMeter)
Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Företag
Netonyx AB
Jobbnummer
5683160
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-09
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
We are looking for Test automation engineers with excellent scripting skills for our client in Gothenburg
What you'll do
Write script for automated test, regression suits
In collaboration with the product agile teams guide and help them secure test automation
Building a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levels
Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenarios
You and your skills:
Strong programming experience on at least two language from (Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Scala, TypeScript)
Strong, object-oriented design and coding skills (JavaScript preferably on a UNIX or Linux platform).
Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases.
Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions. Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly.
Good knowledge within AI
Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing.
Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenarios
Good Log troubleshooting experience (elastic search query, bash scripts)
Knowledge of test automation frameworks such as (WebdriverIO, Cypress, Nightwatchjs)
Experience working with message brokers e.g.: kafka, rabitmq and streams.
Good knowledge of databases and sql queries
Solid understanding of build pipelines (AzureDevops, Team city, Jenkins)
Good knowledge of version control systems eg: GIT
Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation and writing tools to help other manual QA engineers
Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.
Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness.
Knowledge of pearl, bash or other scripting languages a plus.
Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
Good knowledge in Agile methodologies
Testing best practices and knowledge
Solid knowledge of Integration and Contract testing
Knowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation
Open minded and team player
Would be nice if you have knowledge within following areas
Setting up dashboards for reporting test results in real time (Graphana, Kibana, data dog, etc.)
Docker and Kubernetes configuration and troubleshooting for test environments
Typescript experience
Performance testing experience. (K6io, Gatling, JMeter)
Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Företag
Netonyx AB
Jobbnummer
5683160