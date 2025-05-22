Test Automation Engineer - Connected Device Test
2025-05-22
AXIS OS Dev Test is currently looking for a Test Automation Engineer for the Connected Device Test team. You will be working on-site at our HQ in Lund, Sweden with the latest test automation framework in new cutting-edge test management systems and test environments.
Your future team and department
AXIS OS Dev Test is one of three teams within the Connected & Platform Test department, which is part of R&D's Quality Assurance organization. QA consists of a total of 17 teams spread across five departments. Currently, we are over 290 people, making us one of the largest test organizations in the region. We are united both within the team and the department and have high ambitions to regularly improve our work methods and test processes. We also have experience building one of the IT industry's most robust and stable automated test frameworks with accompanying tests - now we continue to expand this. Are you passionate about this type of system? If so, you will thrive here!
You will love this job if...
• you are passionate about testing, test automation, building complex test systems, seeing the big picture, and being part of something new and exciting.
What will you be working on?
As a Test Automation Engineer in the Connected Device Test team, you will play a crucial role in developing smart automated tests for various use cases involving connected devices. Your primary responsibility will be to help develop new tests within a new framework, collaborate with team members to build a test environment for both new and existing tests, and ensure that results can be collected and presented effectively. You will also contribute to the overall success and collaboration within the team and with other stakeholders.
Main tasks include:
*
Developing automated tests, primarily within a new framework
*
Responsible for creating and maintaining test infrastructure and environments developed during the process
*
Participating in the testing of use cases and setting up test systems with both internal and external systems
*
Maintaining and developing existing automated test environments
*
Troubleshooting and bug reporting
*
In some cases, executing exploratory and scripted tests
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is passionate about testing and quality and wants to take the next step in their development. You are communicative, organized, enjoy working in agile teams, and can handle deliveries from different teams and parts of the organization. You have good social skills, are open and flexible to changes and challenges. The code developed is used on our products, in applications running on the products, and in the cloud. Therefore, the role of a test automation engineer requires creativity, responsibility and flexibility to adapt to rapid changes in one or more components. The role also offers a lot of freedom and independence, which requires initiative and self-motivation.
You have a degree in engineering or equivalent and enjoy seeing the big picture in both systems and test strategies.
We would like to see the following qualifications:
*
Knowledge in network administration and TCP/IP
*
Network video (e.g., MPEG4, H.264, H.265)
*
Git or similar version control systems
*
Experience with Jenkins or similar servers
*
Extensive experience in testing and test development
*
Extensive experience in developing scripts and test environments, primarily in Python
*
Knowledge in Go, C#, and Rust is a plus
*
Experience with agile methodologies and the ability to collaborate with other test engineers in relevant QA teams
What can we offer you?
In exchange for your knowledge and commitment, Axis can offer you employment with excellent development opportunities in a world-leading global organization. With us, you will gain unique knowledge about Axis products and future technologies and deepen your testing skills in a dynamic, social, and creative group.
About Axis
Axis has something unique: an open company culture and values that are both genuine and lived by. This is evident from the very first day of work. This atmosphere of an inclusive community provides a sense of security that helps our employees develop with interesting and challenging tasks. Additionally, we love innovation and new ideas, especially when they come from our employees.
Constant innovation combined with openness, collaboration, and an encourangement towards our employees to think independently has made us world leaders for a long time. With us, you get the opportunity to build your future network in a multicultural workplace. Welcome to Axis!
