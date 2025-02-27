Test Automation Engineer - Axis Video Management Systems
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-02-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate Test Automation engineer who thinks creatively, prioritizes quality and has the ability to see the big picture in order to drive collective success? Do you want to have fun at work, be part of an innovative team working with the latest technology and be driven by product and customer perspectives? Do you enjoy being involved in planning, design, implementation, testing, feedback, and follow-up, all within a self-managing team where everyone's voice is heard? Now you have the opportunity to join an exciting journey for Axis Video Management System at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
In our teams, you will help drive the testing of Axis Video Management System (VMS), which connects end-users with our growing range of cameras, video recorders, cloud services, web and desktop. You will belong to a QA department, but on daily basis, we work closely together in small self-managing agile development teams responsible for the entire development cycle, which means we continuously exchange knowledge and contribute to each other's development and continuous improvements. We make sure to stay at the forefront in terms of technology choices and test methodology, CI/CD flow, and we primarily develop in C# and Go.
We seek data-driven decisions and continuously develop our ability to understand user behavior to learn more about how our products and solutions are used, which also gives the teams great opportunities to influence our products!
What you'll do here as a Test Automation Engineer
We are now looking for an experienced and driven Test Automation engineer for one of our teams, focusing on cloud services and web development. As an important part of the team, you will work with developers and testers in order to secure the right quality throughout the development process, from feature analysis to production of cloud services offering and Axis Video Management Software.
Tasks are focused on test development and execution, mainly through test automation. You take an active part in our DevOps pipeline as well as developing our capability to monitor, analyze and react to the status of our cloud services. As you are part of our QA community, you naturally share and learn best practices from your fellow QA colleagues.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has several years of experience in software automation testing and has good knowledge of agile development methods. You have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or other relevant work experience. You have previous experience with testing at different levels, manual and automated testing, functional and non-functional testing, and preferably experience with operation and monitoring of cloud services in Azure/AWS.
We work with various tools/skills, in order of priority you have competence in several of these:
* Test Automation development using C#, Go, .NET, Python and TypeScript
* Cloud competence in Azure / AWS, with ability to design and implement automated test solutions
* Hands-on experience with OTEL (OpenTelemetry) / Datadog
* DevOps in GitHub and TeamCity
* Security Testing
* Testing of individual components and larger systems
* Test strategies and methods
* Data and user-driven testing
* Driving the test 'agenda' in the team
* IP Networks
As a person, you are curious, quick to learn, and have a strong and genuine interest in testing. You enjoy developing with the team and the business, sharing experiences, and coaching developers in testing. You have the ability to understand the customer's perspective and to both see the big picture and dig into details when needed. You are responsible, proactive, structured, and driven by good collaboration with your development and testing colleagues to constantly develop together and improve.
What Axis has to offer?
With us, you will work with colleagues with expertise from various parts of the organization, which is enriching and facilitates knowledge sharing. There are also great opportunities for skill development and to develop in the direction you are interested in. At Axis Video Management Systems we also devote 10% of our time to work on your own projects, learn something new or to fix that bug that was never prioritized but you care about.
You should enjoy working with us, and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, daily morning coffee,
Friday cakes, a bonus program, wellness grants, health insurance, and a company bicycle, to name a few.
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion Read more hereAxis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager, Kristian Larsen, at +46 46 761 75 46 46.
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies regarding this position. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121726". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9190871