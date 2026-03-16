Test and Learn Specialist (Marketing Analytics)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
As a Test & Learn Specialist, you will play a key role in driving data driven decisions across the H&M Global Marketing function, in the intersection of media, customer and loyalty strategies. You will work closely with the Test & Learn Lead to shape the global Test & Learn roadmap, ensuring the organisation understands the value generated by both strategic and tactical decisions. This role blends technical excellence with clear, concise communication. Driving decisions across media, customer, and loyalty strategies. You will work closely with the Test & Learn Lead and fellow Test & Learn Specialists to shape the global Test & Learn roadmap.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
In this role, you will:
Lead and execute experimentation processes end-to-end, from planning and design to analysis and communication of results. Guide stakeholders on statistical best practice, contribute to the Test & Learn agenda and enhance our measurement system with experimentation driven insights.
Conduct robust experiments and analyses to evaluate strategic and tactical decisions, using SQL, Python, Google BigQuery, PowerBI and other tools to analyse data, run statistical tests, and assess business impact.
Visualise and present insights effectively, delivering clear and accessible experiment results to both technical and non-technical stakeholders inside and outside H&M.
Participate in and contribute to the wider analytics community within H&M Global Marketing function, helping to expand shared knowledge, tools and capabilities.
WHO YOU'LL BE WORKIN WITH
You will be part of the Measurement & Analytics team in the Global Marketing Function, working closely with the Test & Learn Lead and fellow Test & Learn Specialists, collaborating with teams across Media, Customer, Loyalty and the wider Marketing organisation.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A strong analytical foundation, with a bachelor's degree in statistics, engineering, economics or a related field, plus experience with controlled experimentation, hypothesis testing, quasi experiments or similar methods.
Technical fluency, including proficiency in SQL and experience working with large datasets, alongside knowledge of Python/R or another programming language. Experience with marketing or customer data is a plus.
Experience applying data to real business decisions, ideally 2+ years in analytics, experimentation, data science, marketing, or similar fields.
Clear and confident communication skills, with the ability to translate complex analytical concepts for nontechnical audiences and guide stakeholders through data driven insights.
And people who are...
Curious, structured and comfortable working with ambiguity
Effective collaborators within cross functional teams-functional teams
Strong problem solvers with an analytical mindset
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter to your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9799004