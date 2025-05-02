Tender / Quotation Specialist
2025-05-02
We are looking for a Tender / Quotation Specialist for a company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
As a Tender / Quotation Specialist, you will play a key role in creating winning proposals and technical solutions.
You will:
Support sales teams with technical bids and cost calculations for MNS 3.0.
Prepare and follow up on complete proposals for both Swedish and international customers.
Participate in customer meetings and technical reviews - both in person and online.
Ensure customer standards are up to date and work within Salesforce.
Update the solutions database and contribute to the development of our technical systems.
Participate in order handovers, product planning, and sales meetings.
Deliver technical presentations and customer training sessions as needed.
Additionally, you will be responsible to create and complete bids/estimations/quotations based on customer specification or customer requirements/budget in order to achieve both market competitiveness and high margin for the Company. Maintain and improve the balance between all the units and customers that are present in the area of responsibility.Formulates competitive bids/estimates/quotations, taking into account best available product mix and appropriate technical and commercial considerations for each individual situation. Ensures tenders are well documented in a timely manner and with appropriate level of detail, including full and accurate costs.
Who are you?
You have a technical education or equivalent experience in electrical power, automation, or mechanics.
You have experience in bid preparation and technical solutions within the industrial sector.
You are meticulous, structured, and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.
You have a business-oriented mindset and enjoy working in a customer-facing role.
Experience with Salesforce and configuration systems is a plus.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
721 87 VÄSTERÅS
