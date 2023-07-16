Tender Planner
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2023-07-16
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
Planning all activities in the offers to our customers
Do you possess an interest in understanding commercial terms and describe yourself as a structured person with an eye for detail? Then we might have the right job for you!
Working closely with our international customers, we develop, manufacture, and install efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced high-voltage cables, (HVC), for land and offshore applications worldwide.
Join expanding NKT Karlskrona
Our site in Karlskrona is expanding heavily and now we are looking for a skilled tender planner to strengthen the team. In this role you will be working in a tender planning team with responsibility to create complete plans with all activities included in delivering projects we are trying to win.
You will be a part of the tender team in those tenders where you have the planning responsibility for. The work environment is collaborative and you will be facing several multi-disciplinary interfaces.
Your main responsibility will be to create and update tender plans for upcoming cable system projects.
On a daily business this is what the role includes:
* Create and own tender plans for upcoming projects including design, manufacturing, and installation. The plans are delivered in the planning tool Primavera.
* Analyze tender plans including risks assessments and extra costs.
* Interpreting technical and legal customer requirements to ensure that planning solution meets customer expectations.
* Collaborate with internal departments to optimize planning solution.
* Participate in customer negotiations.
You will be a part of a comprehensive team which includes both scenario/portfolio planning and tender planning. We are a creative and collaborative team who support each other in a great way!
Creative and analytical planner
Success factors in this position are creativity and being able to handle a large amount of information. You will need to be analytical and structured with an ability to take own decisions which would be crucial for your growth. To operate in a diverse and international environment stimulates you.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* Relevant experience and understanding of commercial and contractual terms.
* Previous experience in tender or project planning preferred
* Experience in Primavera preferred
* Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English
Join us for a greener future
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you great possibilities to contribute to our growth journey. You will gain exciting opportunities to develop your own career.
Sound interesting? Then we'd like to speak to you. Even if you don't tick all the boxes - let us know. Knowledge gaps can be filled and the most important thing is your potential, motivation and eager to contribute to our future success. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you to apply no later than August 15th, 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Director IBP-Portfolio/Scenario/Tender Planning Florian Brock, florian.brock@nkt.com
or +46 70 368 79 230 or Recruiter, Local HR Business Partner, Annika Svensson, annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3883-41737789". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Annika Svensson +46 706310909 Jobbnummer
7967401