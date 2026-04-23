Temporary position Project Manager
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
We will have a temporary position during parental leave for a Project Manager within IT Infrastructure, Cloud & Operations Department. You will lead projects delivering new capabilities to our internal end users around Digital Workplace, Collaboration tools and Infrastructure solutions like Network and Cloud.
Key Tasks:
End-to-end project delivery
Stakeholder management and communication
Lead creation and alignment of time plans across multiple teams and units
Develop and follow up on cost estimates
Plan and coordinate the delivery cross teams
Follow up and report the status of projects
Secure that risks are raised and that needed decisions are taken
You are responsible for leading delivery across agile teams from different organizational units within Verisure, located in multiple countries. You will be driving deliveries of projects in a combination of scaled agile setup and waterfall approach.
About you
To thrive and deliver great results in this role we believe you need to be a curious and ambitious person who wants to make a difference in your daily work. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate within the team, you are determined to have a career as a project manager and drive your projects successfully forward.
You will lead the alignment of technical solutions and decisions across various involved teams and forums which requires experience from working within Verisures processes and procedures. This requires an interest in getting to know the technical area of Digital Workplace and IT Infrastructure both on-prem and cloud as well as being good at communicating and coordinating effectively with diverse technical roles and teams.
Also, great if you have:
A couple of years of previous experience in SW development or IT Service Management, not necessarily in the project manager role
Ability to identify people and teams needed for alignment of technical solutions across multiple teams
Fluent in Business English
A solution-oriented approach with the ability to drive, inspire and coach colleagues
About Verisure
At Verisure, we do something amazing every day. By protecting what matters most, we change lives for the better. We are the leading provider of professionally monitored security services with 24/7 response in Europe and Latin America. More than 6 million families and small businesses in 18 countries rely on our innovative technology to protect what matters most to them.
We integrate product development, design, sales, installation services and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We have a track record of continuous growth, as well as exciting plans to continue expanding, transforming, and leading the market into the future.
Our success depends on our people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading, world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
Diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging at Verisure
At Verisure, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, recognising that diversity of thought and background only makes our teams stronger and more innovative. We reject all forms of discrimination and bias, and we believe in access to opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, age, disability status, race, sexual orientation, or any other status.
Apply today!
We are continuously reviewing candidates, so we encourage you to apply as soon as you can. If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Elvira Torres at Elvira.torres.benavente@verisure.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
via hemsida
E-post: lucas.stenberg@verisure.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026040561". Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Kontakt
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Lucas Stenberg Lucas Stenberg 0735787962 Jobbnummer
9872670