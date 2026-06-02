Technology Specialist - Inactivation and Preservation Technologies
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-02
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Join us in shaping the future of food technology
Innovation is at the heart of what we do as we help transform global food systems. Our Processing Development team plays a key role in this work by setting the direction and driving the execution of activities that shape cutting-edge food technologies.
We are now looking for a Technology Specialist within the area of Inactivation and Preservation Technologies. In this role, you will contribute deep technical expertise within a key area of food processing and help ensure that our technology capabilities remain competitive, relevant, and forward-looking. You will work closely with internal stakeholders as well as external partners, including universities, research institutes, and industry networks.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys combining scientific depth with practical application, building strong technical networks, and contributing to long-term technology development. You will play an important role in strengthening expertise in inactivation and preservation technologies and supporting innovation in the food processing space.
You will report to the Manager Research & Technology and contribute to the overall R&T strategy by bringing valuable technical insights and expertise to projects, competence development, and strategic technology initiatives.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and you will work in a global environment.
What you will do
As a Technology Specialist in Inactivation and Preservation Technologies in the Processing Development team, you will contribute to both the strategic and operational development of technologies relevant to our Processing business.
Your main focus will be to support R&T efforts through technical expertise, technology scouting, and participation in innovative, future-oriented projects that support sustainable growth. You will help explore, assess, and develop technologies and contribute to building long-term competence in this area.
You will work closely with colleagues across functions and collaborate with research partners and external networks to strengthen knowledge and drive innovation.
To succeed in this role, you need strong technical knowledge, analytical capability, and the ability to collaborate effectively across disciplines. You enjoy working with complex technical questions, sharing knowledge, and contributing in a fast-moving and innovative environment.
Responsibilities
• Provide technical expertise in preservation technologies – Contribute specialist knowledge in inactivation and preservation technologies to research, development, and innovation activities
• Drive technology development – Lead and support studies, experiments, and evaluations, and help identify and assess technology needs across the PSE organisation
• Support innovation and strategic direction – Contribute technical insight to early-stage innovation, future technology opportunities, and long-term competence development within the area
• Collaborate across internal and external networks – Work closely with cross-functional stakeholders, universities, research institutes, and industry partners to strengthen knowledge and drive progress
• Enable knowledge sharing and technical communication – Support competence development through clear communication, reporting, presentations, and knowledge-sharing across the organisation
We believe you have
You thrive in a fast-paced and innovative environment. You enjoy working with new ideas, solving complex technical challenges, and collaborating with a broad range of stakeholders. You are motivated by applying deep expertise to practical development and by contributing to a bigger picture in food technology. You bring a proactive mindset, strong technical curiosity, and a collaborative approach to your work.
Your background and skills
Master's degree or higher in food technology, chemistry, biotechnology, chemical engineering, or a related engineering field
Solid experience in food processing, preservation technologies, inactivation methods, or related technical fields
Strong technical knowledge and interest in food processing technologies and sustainable food systems
Experience of working in research, technology development, or innovation projects
Ability to manage complex technical questions and translate findings into practical insights
Experience of collaborating with academic or industry partners is an advantage
Familiarity with food-related regulatory frameworks is an advantage
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills
Fluency in English; Swedish or other languages are an advantage
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026-06-17.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Rita Necsei at +3623885380
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Tomislav Perica, Manager Research & Technology at +4646361839
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9943209