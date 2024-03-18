Technical Writer to Doro, Malmö
2024-03-18
Join Our Team at Doro Malmö: Seeking a Passionate Technical Writer
At Doro, our purpose goes beyond creating mobile devices; we are dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors, providing them with the means to lead active and independent lives. Our commitment is to challenge ageism and foster inclusion, making technology accessible and user-friendly for the elderly. As we continue to position ourselves as Europe's leading tech brand for seniors, we are on the lookout for a Technical Writer who aligns with our core principles: trust, ease and care. Could this be you?
About Doro
With roots planted in Sweden since 1974, Doro stands with great focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions in the senior technology market. Our journey of five decades, showcases a rich legacy of engineering excellence and a desire to meet the senior community's unique needs. Doro champions a harmonious work-life balance, offering a supportive and collaborative work environment with personal and professional growth. Join our Malmö team and be part of crafting technology that connects and empowers seniors.
Technical Writer: Role Overview
We are in search of a talented and meticulous Technical Writer to strengthen our Product Development team. In this role, you will be responsible for creating clear, concise, and user-friendly documentation that resonates with our senior audience. Your ability to translate complex technical information into easily understandable content will play a crucial role in our mission to demystify technology for the elderly.
Key Responsibilities of a Technical Writer at Doro
• Create comprehensive technical materials, such as manuals, quick start guides and repair instructions.
• Manage translations of manuals and UI-strings.
• Collaborate with technical staff to understand and translate complex product information into simple and engaging content.
• Create tutorials to help end-users use our products.
• Maintain continuity of style and content in documents and UI-strings.
• Utilize Adobe InDesign for document design and layout.
• Use Arbortext Editor to author documentation content in XML.
• Manage Doro's CMS for effective content management, version handling and publication.
• Craft straightforward illustrations with Adobe Illustrator to augment technical texts.
• Keep abreast of new legislation and ensure documentation compliance.
• Incorporate accessibility standards in all documentation to ensure it is inclusive and easily understandable by all users.
Who is an Ideal Candidate?
We believe in the power of diversity and are looking for someone with not just the technical skills, but also with traits that resonate with our core values:
•
Continuous Learner: You are always seeking to improve and expand your knowledge base.
•
Problem Solver: You have the ability to identify solutions to complex issues.
•
Adaptable: You are flexible and adjust to new challenges with ease.
•
Communicator: Your strong communication skills enable you to articulate ideas clearly and collaborate effectively.
•
Team Player: You value teamwork and contribute positively to our collaborative environment.
•
User-Centric: You put the user at the heart of everything you create, ensuring technology is accessible to all.
Qualifications and Skills
• Technical product knowledge on an advanced user level and the ability to put it in words.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, capable of simplify complex topics with a keen eye for detail.
• Proven experience in technical writing and illustration with proficiency in Adobe Suite (InDesign), Arbortext or other Content Management Systems.
• Deep knowledge in MS Office (especially Excel).
• Solid understanding of accessibility standards in document creation.
• Detail-oriented with a flexible writing style for various audience types, with a focus on user-friendliness.
• Enjoy learning new things and technologies.
• Good legal and regulatory knowledge in relevant technologies.
• Fluency in English is a must; additional languages are a plus.
At Doro, we take pride in our multicultural team, and we encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you believe you can contribute to our vision of making technology accessible for seniors, we would love to hear from you.
Apply now and take the first step towards a rewarding career at Doro, where we make technology work for everyone. Send in your CV and join us in our quest to connect generations digitally.
