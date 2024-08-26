Technical Writer for Control Systems Documentation
2024-08-26
We are looking for a Technical Writer with an engineering background who loves working with other engineers. Your main task will be to dig into and define documentation for our control systems, which come in various forms from different countries. This is often complex and needs detailed descriptions to ensure uniform delivery.
If you have a strong technical background and enjoy making complex information clear and accessible, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
• Create clear and detailed documentation for control systems.
• Collaborate with engineers and experts at ESS to gather accurate information.
• Ensure consistency and clarity in all documents.
• Communicate effectively with technical staff to extract necessary information.
• Review and verify the accuracy of documents with experts.
Requirements:
• Engineering or scientific degree (e.g., chemistry, physics, automation, control systems, electronics, or embedded systems.).
• Excellent English skills, both written and spoken.
• At least 2 years of experience in technical documentation, preferably in the industry.
• Ability to work closely with technical staff and maintain clear communication.
Preferred Skills:
• Experience in manufacturing, control, and regulatory systems.
• Working with Siemens
• Software background
About the customer
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About Framtiden Ab
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make difference by helping people finding the right job and the right colleague. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at ESS for about 12 month with the possibility to be directly hired by ESS.
Terms
• Start date: Flexible
• City: Lund
• Work hours: Full-time, office hours, on site
