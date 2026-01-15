Technical Writer
2026-01-15
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Technical Writer
Sweden
Volvo Construction Equipment
Position description
Do you have a lot of knowledge about our articulated haulers and are eager to expand that expertise into a new field?
Do you want to create documentation that makes a real difference for our customers, helping them service, repair and maintain their machines? Are you curious about the world of Technical Publications and ready to grow in a global company?
If your answer is YES - keep reading!
You will join a team where trust, respect and care for each other are key. We are experienced and customer focused - always striving to improve both ourselves and our work.
In this role you will:
• Create, review and update technical documentation for articulated haulers used by operators and technicians all around the world.
• Act on feedback from the field to continuously improve our aftermarket content.
Who are we?
The Technical Publication department is responsible for creating technical documentation such as operators-, service-, & component manuals. We also handle campaigns, service bulletins and service tips. The team consists of 7 people located in Braås, working with articulated haulers and 3 people located in Motherwell, working with rigid haulers. You will be working with the articulated haulers.
We are a part of Aftermarket Services Technology (AST). AST is the largest and most widespread organization within Technology globally. Our organization supports and maintains the entire Volvo CE machine range throughout its complete life cycle. Our work begins early in the project phases and continues until the machine reaches its End of Life.This position is onsite in Braås.
Who are you?
You thrive in a global and diverse environment where collaboration and cultural awareness matter. You are structured, curious, and motivated to learn. You have the ability to explain technical concepts clearly in writing.
What you bring:
• Strong skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Experience with editing programs - and a willingness to learn new tools and systems
• Ability to prioritize tasks and work well in a team
• Initiative to seek information and drive your work forward
Merits:
• Experience in technical documentation
• Knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, or CAD.
Are we a perfect match?
If you are customer-oriented, open-minded and eager to accomplish great results together -send your application today!
Curious and have some questions?
Ingela Eriksson, Head of Technical Publications AH/RH, +46 70 089 75 21
Last application day is 2nd of February. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis.
Union Contacts:
Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna, +46 79 0608063
Thomas Andersson, Unionen, +46 70 0897659
Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna, +46 70 089763
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
