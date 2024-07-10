Technical Tender Specialist
2024-07-10
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you. As Technical Tender Specialist, you will be part of a strong team of professionals within a business in the forefront of Transformer Service.
"We believe that the key to transformative success lies within our team!" - Magnus Karlsson, Sales & Marketing Manager TRES
Your responsibilities
Create competitive quotations for installations, supervision jobs & service contracts in collaboration with Area Sales Managers to achieve both market competitiveness, customer satisfaction and profitability.
Manage the preparation of full cost calculation and forecasting.
To proactively manage opportunity pipeline
Support our customers in technical and commercial requests in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of detail and of course with a high quality.
Close and fruitful collaboration with customer and colleagues mainly in Sweden.
Be a role model for Hitachi Energy in all actions taken.
Your background
A degree in Engineering or similar is an advantage.
Experience within Service and/or within the transformer business is a plus.
You have a customer-oriented mindset and problem solving comes natural to you.
You work with inclusion and appreciate and contribute to a strong teamwork.
You have a strong sense of responsibility, striving to overcome difficult tasks and accept challenges.
Swedish language, both oral and written, is mandatory but as you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, you also need to be proficient in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply by 20.08.2024! Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
More information: Recruiting Manager Magnus Karlsson, magnus.e.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8795777