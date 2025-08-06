Technical Team Manager at Crosskey Banking
2025-08-06
Technical Team Manager to Crosskey
Are you looking for an exciting career opportunity?
Location: Stockholm, Helsinki, or Mariehamn. Employment type: Full-time.
Start date: Immediate. Your onboarding will take place at the HQ in Mariehamn for approximately one week.
Additional information: Since the team is distributed across different locations, this role involves regular travel to the other offices in Stockholm, Helsinki and Mariehamn.
ABOUT US At Crosskey, we don't just shape the future of finance-we lead the charge. Our passion for innovation drives us to provide businesses with cutting-edge solutions and unmatched expertise. As a key leader within our organization, you will play a pivotal role in leading and nurturing agile development teams across our offices, prioritizing employee growth, and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and success. Our comprehensive approach to technology and service delivery allows us to tailor solutions to each client's unique needs, driving efficiency, growth, and agility. With a steadfast entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for technology, we are committed to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of finance. Join us as we continue to revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact.
Responsibilities: * Lead and develop multiple agile development teams from various offices, with about 12-15 members in the Credits team. You work closely with another Team Manager within the team Credits.
• Coach staff, fostering engagement and motivation to unlock your team's full potential.
• Drive change management initiatives and refine workflows within the teams.
• Collaborate closely with Product Owners to achieve the team's goals.
• Conduct performance reviews, handle competency development for team members, and hold action-oriented discussions.
• Set and monitor goals at both the team and individual levels.
Requirements: * Proven experience leading teams of 15+ people.
• Demonstrated track record in leading organizational change management.
• Passion for coaching, leading, and developing teams.
• Strong ability to foster engagement and build networks.
• Previous leadership experience and skills in managing priorities effectively.
• As a person, you are structured, take responsibility easily, and are curious and social.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish and Finnish are a plus.
• Relevant work experience in banking, finance, or IT is preferred, with bonus points if you have worked in credit.
• Experience in budget management.
• Business-oriented with a focus on quality and goal monitoring.
On top of this, you have a strong technical interest and understanding.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU A fun and challenging workplace at an innovative company where our employees are the focus. We have an open and flexible culture. Freedom with responsibility, collaboration, and feedback are some of our core principles. We love challenges and are driven to help our clients achieve greater success. We are a company characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for technology. If you're interested in working in an exciting and challenging environment where you have the opportunity to develop and grow with us, you're welcome to send in your application.
We prioritize a comprehensive onboarding process to ensure that our new employees feel supported and set up for success. We promote continuous growth by offering challenging assignments, opportunities, and ongoing training initiatives. We provide hybrid work model options to cater to various preferences. Additionally, our employees enjoy generous benefits, including two weeks of paid vacation and leave in 2024, with 30 days of vacation entitlement per year thereafter.
HOW TO APPLY If this sounds appealing, please apply with your CV and a brief introduction about yourself. Please note that we will conduct a security clearance for the selected candidate. For more information, please contact Recruiter Agnes Hildén via email at agnes.hilden@barona.se
. Apply today as the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
MORE ABOUT CROSSKEY Founded in 2004, Crosskey combines extensive IT expertise with flexibility, commitment, and a personal touch. We make it easier to generate new revenue streams from financial services, so you can go to market faster with the right offering. Our expertise covers everything from traditional banking to eBanking, card and mobile payments, capital markets, and Open Banking. We have offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Turku. Our clients span the Nordic region and include Ålandsbanken, S-Pankki, DNB, and Marginalen Bank. Så ansöker du
