Technical Support Engineer II på FIS, Sweden
Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB i Stockholm
Based in Stockholm the Client Experience Support Representative will be working within the FIS Client Experience Department and will be responsible for ensuring to application support for FIS Front Arena solutions to our client's functional and technical issues and for managing these issues through to resolution. This position offer a competitive salary, benefits package and the professional advantages of a dynamic environment that supports your development and recognises your achievements. This role also offer a key and well positioned role in Europe Client Experience team in Europe with long term growth and expansion.
Position Requirements:
2 to 3 years of FIS Front Arena application
Financial market, Trading Systems and front-office business knowledge. Knowledge of Financial products and services and the financial services industry.
Deep knowledge of Front Arena Architecture and components: ADS, ATS, AMAS, AMBA, AIIMs and for Front Arena Electronic Trading components.
Understanding of Front Arena and its programming languages: ADFL, ACM. AEL, ASQL and Python.
Must be able to liaise and clearly communicate with and client colleagues. Clear communication with empathetic customer service and effective prioritization skills a must. Good analytical, decision-making, problem-solving, interpersonal, teamwork, negotiation, conflict management and time management skills.
Experience of interacting with end users in the financial industry. Ability to build good relationships with clients.
Ability to work independently and solve business problems through own initiative.
Demonstrated knowledge of derivatives life cycle from trade initiation through valuation and accounting, and experience with associated systems such as Front, Calypso, Murex or equivalent
Monitor programs, procedures, and metrics to ensure on time delivery and overall customer satisfaction
Work alongside the local Client Services Executives, Sales Account Managers and other support teams globally.
Act as a senior point of client escalation
Ability to work in a fast changing environment and coaching/mentoring of internal staff.
Strong analytical skills, able to work under pressure
Enthusiastic team player with hands-on, can-do attitude
Good to have - FIS Front Arena AEF Certified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23
E-post: nick.jones@fisglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB
(org.nr 556300-6567)
Södermalmsallen 36, 6tr (visa karta
)
118 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
FIS Front Arena AB Jobbnummer
8915149