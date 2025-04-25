Technical Support Engineer Charging Equipment at Volvo Energy
2025-04-25
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
We are a function within Volvo Energy where we develop Battery Electric Vehicle Charging and infrastructure solutions in conjunction with Business Area's and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, charging infrastructure partnerships and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out for charging.
We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free and in doing so, support Volvo Group's sustainability target.
What you will do
As a Technical Support Engineer for Charging Equipment, you will be a key person in ensuring that the Volvo Group can support our customers when they experience charging issues. Your focus will be to support in quick fault tracing and resolution of charging issues related to the charging equipment. You will do this in in close cooperation with Volvo Group colleagues and our preferred charging equipment suppliers.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
• Drive quality issues related to charging equipment to ensure quick resolution.
• Support and collaborate with our Business Areas and Group Trucks Technology Q&CS organisations to fault trace charging equipment.
• Support turnkey customers during the start-up phase to ensure a smooth commissioning of charging equipment.
• Collaborate with our preferred charger suppliers to resolve charging equipment issues - both short-term but also contribute to long-term quality improvements.
• Contribute with your charging equipment experience to our charging equipment road-maps and long-term strategies.
• Contribute to developing a support process to ensure world-class up-time for our customers.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds. We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference.
Who are you?
You will be part of a small team and will be involved in a variety of activities, therefore you are flexible and enjoy switching between different tasks. You are expected to be able to both visit customers and fault trace charging equipment but also drive the resolution of issues in a cross-functional team. Volvo Energy is a relatively new member in the Volvo Group so all processes are not yet established. This means that you need to be solution-oriented, independent and be able to think out of the box. For you, fulfilling our customer's needs is what really drives you and you have an ability to remove obstacles and influence a positive outcome. You like to interact with many stakeholders and have good communication skills, since an important part of the job is sharing information.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• University degree in engineering or equivalent.
• Experience from product development, project management and/or product quality work.
• Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Qualifications that would be an extra plus
• Experience from commercial vehicle industry or charging infrastructure business.
• Technical knowledge in electromobility products, systems and components. Experience from fault tracing of power electronic components specially meriting.
• Experience of Quality and Customer Satisfaction tools/systems and of driving product quality issues.
• Commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for bus)
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Are you curious to hear more about the job? Or the department? Or do you have other questions? Contact me:
Anna Thordén, Head of PPL and Operations, Private C&ISanna.thorden@volvo.com
Last application date: 2025-05-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
Anna Thorden
