About Kognic
Founded in 2018 by Oscar Petersson and Daniel Langkilde, two engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on one of the most challenging areas in mobility - the quest to make automated / autonomous driving systems more accurate and safer. Today, we help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Our data platform enables OEMs to get to market faster with less risk - and data engineers simply love working with our Machine Learning Operations tools.
Our future goes far beyond automated driving. Perception is a vital technology in understanding the world around us and our expertise in machine learning is poised to positively impact other markets, such as Robotics, Manufacturing and Heavy Industry just to name a few. We know it's not something we can solve overnight. We have to make extraordinary leaps in technology happen.
The team
The Technical Support Engineering team is a part of Customer Success, the client's best friend. We are here to make the experience of Kognic phenomenal by helping the clients get the most out of the Kognic Platform, through integrations, education, and support. If you like a culture of knowledge sharing, making a difference every day, and being in an industry of self-driving cars and machine learning, this is the place for you! We are now looking for two new people to join our team.
The role
As a Technical Support Engineer at Kognic you will assist in resolving complex technical issues related to the Kognic platform, by interacting directly with the user to work towards a solution. This includes both internal and external support, helping clients, users and teams with technical issues, troubleshooting problems, and redirecting and communicating further escalations. You will be part of building up a brand new team and for the ambitious team player, there is plenty of opportunities for growing your career within Kognic. The role is a combination of coding and talking to clients and internal teams, finding solutions to different sorts of problems, big and small.
Who are you?
You have the right mindset and passion - that is what we value the most. Various backgrounds and experiences can make you a good fit for this role and our team. If you are unsure about how you would fit, don't hesitate to apply and we can figure it out together.
We believe you are an engaged person who easily understands problems and can take your own initiative to solve them. You are a customer-oriented person and since you will work closely with diverse teams we see that you like to collaborate in a fast-moving environment. You are self-going but like to work in a team of experts. We believe that you are inspired by solving technical and commercial challenges for our current and coming clients.
We believe that you are a problem-solver and have great troubleshooting skills. You handle our clients with flying colors, and you make sure that you understand their needs, while also being clear in your communication on the status with their technical issues. Your business mindset helps you to see opportunities in all issues that you handle.
Your experience
• Relevant work experience from a technical support organization or a degree within a relevant field, such as Computer Science or equivalent. We value experience more than the right education
• Ability to troubleshoot a web service, which for reference is built on web technologies like TypeScript, React, Python, and Scala
• You know how to perform diagnostics, execute scripts and log analysis
• Fluent in English both verbally and written
• Being proactive is something you are good at and you also have the ability to work independently while you take ownership of assigned tasks
If you have the willingness to work in a fast-paced startup environment, with a high degree of adaptability and flexibility, this is a big plus.
What is in it for you?
Other than working with very talented and humble people in a fun and creative environment we also have a lot of other great benefits!
• Strong values and purpose-driven company
• Workplace flexibility and an employer that prioritize work-life balanc
• Parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own workstation, place your own pension - to name a few.
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we will be reviewing the applications regularly & reaching out to you. We would like you to send in your resume and answer some short questions, a cover letter is voluntary.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Talent Acquisition Consultant, Vanessa Reaidy at vanessa.reaidy@kognic.com
