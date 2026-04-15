Technical Services Representative - Tier 1, Fluent in Spanish and Italian
Axis Communications AB / Kundservicejobb / Lund Visa alla kundservicejobb i Lund
2026-04-15
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Axis Communications is a leading technology company committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment. We are thrilled to announce an exciting job opportunity within our Technical Services team. We are looking for a fluent Spanish- and Italian speaking Technical Services Representative to join our team covering the Southern Europe region.
This is a temporary position for a 12 months period with the possibility of extension.
Role Overview: As a Technical Services Representative, you play a crucial role in delivering exceptional support to our partners and customers. You work closely with Technical Services Engineers, Reverse Supply Chain, and other internal stakeholders to provide product-specific assistance within the support flow for Return Material Authorization (RMA) and technical guidance.
Your responsibilities include approval, follow-up, coordination, and clear communication with customers and RMA partners. You are also expected to perform initial technical troubleshooting, which makes an interest and basic IT or hardware knowledge a strong advantage in this role.
You will handle cases through different support channels, including phone and web support, which is a core part of the position. Together with your Tier 1 colleagues, you will also be part of the EMEA Technical Services Representative virtual team, supporting and handling RMA-related inquiries across the EMEA region when needed.
Join our dynamic team of approximately 50 professionals based in Lund, Sweden!
Responsibilities of the Technical Services Representative:
• Tier 1 Support: Provide high-quality frontline support to our partners and customers in the Southern Europe region. This includes responding to inquiries, performing basic troubleshooting, and ensuring issues are resolved in a timely and professional manner.
• RMA Process: You will take a leading role in handling RMA cases and in improving support workflows by identifying gaps, providing insights, and ensuring a coordinated approach across departments. Supporting your regional TSR colleagues will also be a natural part of your work.
• Multichannel Communication: Interact with both external and internal stakeholders across multiple channels, including web-based ticketing, phone, and chat. Strong communication skills are essential to provide timely, accurate, and exceptional service.
Your key objectives will include:
• RMA Authorization: Strive for prompt and efficient resolution of customer inquiries, taking ownership of each case once it has been classified to go via the RMA Workflow.
• Product System Assistance: Assist customers with product system navigation, including guidance during first-time installations.
• Hardware Troubleshooting: Assist customers with light hardware troubleshooting to identify potential issues and determine whether a unit requires repair or replacement.
• Invoicing Support partners & customers with invoicing questions.
• Support and Development: Provide support for RMA-related tasks and technical issues while continuously improving and deepening your knowledge in both areas.
Take a look at your future team behind the scenes by clicking/pasting this link:https://youtu.be/7IhTip6pfMA
Qualifications for the role
As a Technical Services Representative, we seek individuals with the following attributes:
• Effective Communication and Problem-Solving Skills: The role demands strong communication abilities and adept problem-solving skills. Your energy, self-sufficiency, and commitment to excellence are essential for success.
• Customer-Centric Approach: Understand the customer's perspective and deliver exceptional service while being responsible. Professional communication, adaptability to customer needs, and diligent follow-up are critical requirements.
• Language Proficiency: Fluent level in Spanish and Italian, and an excellent level in English.
• Practical experience gained from working in the IT industry & Customer support.
• Strong technical interest is merited.
Benefits:
Daily breakfast provided.
Enjoy the classic "Swedish Fika" tradition every Friday
Access to physical training gym
Comprehensive insurance coverage
Robust onboarding program
Join the Axis Team: A Multicultural Environment of Innovation
As a member of the Axis team, you'll be immersed in a vibrant, multicultural environment. Working with cutting-edge technology and a highly esteemed brand, you'll collaborate with colleagues who are pivotal in driving Axis toward its goal of industry leadership and delivering state-of-the-art service to our valued customers.
Ready to Make an Impact?
While "openness" may be a buzzword elsewhere, at Axis, it's at the heart of our identity. Our greatest asset lies in our ability to collaborate. We recognize that brilliant ideas can emerge from any corner, so we actively encourage everyone to contribute and innovate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Jonathan.Allirol@axis.com Jobbnummer
9854925