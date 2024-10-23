Technical Quality and Support Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Västerås
2024-10-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
Our unit in Västerås, currently has a vacancy for a Technical Quality and Support Specialist, in our GCoC Service department. If you have the necessary drive and results focus, we can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry.
As a Technical Quality and Support Specialist you will have two main tasks. One task is to support the sales team when there are complex technical requirements and guiding in technical solutions.
In your other main task, you will be identifying, analyzing and driving quality improvements in close collaboration with other engineering functions. This task will include being part of root cause analysis and corrective and preventive actions.
"By taking on these responsibilities, you will play a crucial role in enhancing our service quality and ensuring customer satisfaction through effective problem-solving and continuous improvement." - Hiring Manager, Sofia Normark
How you'll impact
Provide technical guidance in service sales and tendering to determine the most appropriate and cost-effective solutions to meet customer needs in our upgrade tenders.
Participate in root cause analysis and contribute to project lessons learned to identify and rectify systemic issues, driving corrective actions accordingly.
Follow up on warranty and post-warranty failures to identify and mitigate systemic issues.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
A MSc in Electrical Engineering or Engineering Physics or similar.
An experienced professional with a strong customer focus as well as an analytical mind who wants to take the career to the next level.
Former experience from working with deliveries of electrical power plants or converter stations, preferably with experience from a variance of positions within different. disciplines like system design, control design and/or commissioning
Former experience from working with continuous improvement and lean or SixSigma methodologies is beneficial
An outgoing personality is a must, as this job entails a great deal of customer contacts and close cooperation with colleagues and suppliers.
Proficiency in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? If the description above sounds like you, we welcome your application. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Sofia Normark, +46 107-38 69 18, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson, Filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8972969