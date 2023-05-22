Technical Project Manager for an exciting role
Offer
This position as a project manager for our client is an exciting role in international surroundings, including many travels, and different projects working on contributing to a greener industry sector, both on land, as well as on the sea. Installations of ballast water treatment, exhaust gas cleaning systems and much more.
Who are you
To succeed in this position you need to have experience in a leading role, and always look for ways to grow, both for yourself and people around you. To be able to work both structured, and being flexible depending on the situation is highly important for this role, as well as be technically oriented and possibly be able to demonstrate and show your technical competence.
About the position
Areas of responsibilities: planning, implementation and participation in the final inspection of projects on board the ships that can be around the world, therefore you must be available for extended travels. You will also be calculating the resources and budget the projects both around personnel and materials and always include highest possible quality as an end result.
Qualification
* Machine supervisor, or naval engineer
* Marin experience
* Able to communicate in both English and Swedish
* Able to apply for a visa abroad, for example in the United States (sailor visa)
Merits
* Experience of project management
* Experience of installation management
* Experience in construction
Application process
The recruitment process for this position and application is conducted only via Marinkraft.
If you have any questions about the position or recruitment process, please contact us. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit, so it is recommended you apply as soon as possible.
