Technical Project Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Technical Project Manager for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are seeking an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead a complex migration of leasing products from an existing platform to a new technology platform. The role requires a strong combination of project management, business analysis, stakeholder management, and technical understanding to ensure that business requirements are accurately translated into technical solutions and successfully delivered. The successful candidate will act as the primary link between business stakeholders and external development teams, ensuring that requirements are clearly defined, prioritized, implemented, tested, and delivered according to agreed timelines and quality standards.
Key Responsibilities • Lead the end-to-end delivery of a complex leasing platform migration project. • Define, manage, and execute the project plan, including scope, timeline, budget, risks, dependencies, and deliverables. • Facilitate workshops and maintain close collaboration with internal business stakeholders to capture, analyze, validate, and document business requirements. • Translate business needs into clear functional and non-functional requirements suitable for technical implementation. • Act as the primary interface between business users and external software development teams. • Ensure effective communication across technical and non-technical stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle. • Coordinate solution design discussions and support architectural decision-making together with technical experts. • Manage project governance, status reporting, steering committee meetings, and decision logs. • Identify project risks, mitigation strategies, and escalation paths. • Coordinate User Acceptance Testing (UAT), defect resolution, and production readiness activities. • Support data migration planning, system integration activities, and cutover planning. • Ensure successful project delivery while maintaining high standards of quality and stakeholder satisfaction. Required Qualifications • Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field. • 7+ years of experience managing complex IT implementation or migration projects. • Demonstrated experience leading platform migration or digital transformation initiatives. • Experience working within leasing, financial services, banking, or similar highly regulated industries is highly desirable. • Strong understanding of software development lifecycles (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall, or hybrid approaches). • Experience working with external software vendors and distributed development teams. • Proven ability to manage multiple stakeholders with differing priorities. • Excellent analytical, planning, and problem-solving skills.
Technical Understanding The ideal candidate is not expected to be a software developer but should possess sufficient technical knowledge to: • Understand system integrations and API-based architectures. • Participate in technical discussions and challenge proposed solutions where appropriate. • Understand data migration principles and common migration risks. • Interpret technical documentation and solution designs. • Bridge communication between business and technical teams.
Key Competencies • Excellent stakeholder management • Strong communication and facilitation skills • Requirements elicitation and documentation • Business process analysis • Risk and dependency management • Decision-making under uncertainty • Negotiation and conflict resolution • Structured and detail-oriented approach • Ability to work in fast-paced, cross-functional environments • Strong leadership and influencing skills without direct authority • Jira, Confluence, Azure DevOps, or similar project management tools
Preferred Experience • Leasing products and leasing operations • Financial systems migrations • Product migration and portfolio transformation • Data migration projects • Vendor management • Regulatory or compliance-driven projects
Success Criterias Success in this role will be measured by the ability to: • Deliver the migration within agreed scope, timeline, and quality objectives. • Ensure business requirements are fully understood, documented, and successfully implemented. • Maintain strong collaboration between business stakeholders and external development teams. • Minimize project risks and production issues during migration. • Achieve a smooth transition to the new platform with minimal business disruption. • Build stakeholder confidence through transparent communication, proactive issue management, and effective project governance.
Additional information As it is the holiday season, the selection process may take longer than usual.
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 1 year
Geographical region: Sweden\Stockholms län, \Stockholm (STOCKHOLM)
Reply no later than: 2026-08-03
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8060685-2099396". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10001722