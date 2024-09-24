Technical Project Manager
2024-09-24
Job Description
We are currently seeking a Technical Project Manager for our client in Malmö. This role will encompass two primary responsibilities: serving as a Scrum Master for a Java backend team, while also leading product and service projects within the department.
Key Responsibilities: Facilitate Scrum events and optimize team planning
Foster trust within the team and across the organization by building strong internal networks, enabling best practices and improved team outcomes
Enhance development and management efficiency by identifying, implementing, and continuously driving improvements
Lead initiatives in DevOps, focusing on cultural, procedural, and technological advancements
Ensure the team's velocity improves progressively over time
Lead product and service projects in alignment with PMP methodology
Collaborate closely with other teams and internal stakeholders to ensure timely analysis, feature development, and delivery within established deadlines
Qualifications Scrum Master skills/Team management
Project Manager experience from small to mid-size projects in a product development company
Preferably PMP certification and understanding of how to practice it
Good skills in Agile methods, including skills in the Atlassian suite
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-10-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-04-01 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-09-30. Ersättning
