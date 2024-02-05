Technical Project Manager
Why should you want this job?
You will be the trailblazer that takes concepts and ideas into reality. You will be the first to enter and the last to leave a project. You want this job to use your technical knowledge and apply a holistic perspective to take complex problems to become functional solutions.
This means you will have the ownership of Systems or sub-systems and ensure that it upholds the set requirements. You will coordinate between different projects and is the interface between areas of expertise.
But you will not do this alone. We will build a team around you. Projects and business areas will vary, but you will show what the group is supposed to achieve.
Build a career that you can be proud of
At Knightec, your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
Who we are looking for
• You have a background as a Mechanical engineer.
• 3+ years previous experience in Systems engineering, Technical Integration, as a Technical project manager or similar.
• Experience in tasks regarding requirement specification, validation, and verification of technical systems and products.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 10 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
