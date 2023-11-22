Technical Producer, Content Factory, Group Communication
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better for people all around the world?
The answer is simple: You can. This is what motivates us at IKEA. We're constantly searching to find new ways to inspire people with ideas and solutions that let them live the life they want.
If you enjoy taking personal initiative and exceeding goals and if you are motivated to work in an agile way, with a desire to learn new things and don 't fear navigating in the unknown? Then keep reading, this might be the perfect role for you.
We're searching for an experienced Technical Producer to join the all-new department - The Content Factory. If you're the right person for the job, you'll become part of the Creative Studio, a diverse team of around 35 passionate doers, idea makers and creative thinkers from around the globe. A team that has the creative muscles and the internal backing to build new, wild, unexpected, and beautiful solutions. Always with the intention to be relevant and to find answers to everyday problems in people's lives, for society and the planet.
WHO YOU ARE
For this role, we believe you have a long experience within broadcast and livestreamed events.
You have the capacity to manage multiple projects and deliverables simultaneously. You have a strong creative and technical sense, you're an expert in planning production and flexible in your ways of working.
So, if you feel that this description seems like a good fit, and if you're the one who understands the power and potential of livestreams we should definitely talk. And hopefully you could become part of this bunch of people-centred creatives, who like to make great stuff but leave our egos at the door.
Furthermore, what you need to have to succeed in this role:
• 5+ year's experience in broadcast and livestreamed event
• Excellent knowledge in live production, both audio, video and lighting
• Extensive knowledge in streaming software solutions
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Preferred: knowledge of IKEA brand, culture, and values
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
When working as a Technical Producer in The Content Factory, you're responsible for taking the agreed creative idea and bringing it to life in broadcast and livestreamed events.
In this team, you'll be part of a brilliant and friendly group of people who know how to create solutions that represent the IKEA brand and our values. Solutions that will be prime examples of IKEA tone of voice.
Some of your main responsibilities include:
Managing the process for livestreamed events and broadcasts, from idea to execution, working with creatives, event coordinators and stakeholders to ensure maximum quality
Develop and secure solutions for the productions through simple and cost-efficient ways of working.
During the livestreamed events or broadcasts support as a producer, audio or video specialist
Inspects, and directs testing and maintenance of studio, remote, and equipment to ensure operational performance meets company standards and rules and regulations.
• Create and maintain relationships with external consultants, managing the opportunities for collaboration and streamlining their use to optimise existing resources.
Support with planning, developing and delivering digital communication in the most effective, engaging, inspiring and relevant way.
Secure hardware and broadcast equipment necessary to succeed with the assignment.
Actively following up and analysing results of created content to get insights that can be turned into creative opportunities for the IKEA brand
Actively work with team members, creatives within other functions and in good collaboration with other IKEA businesses in order to create synergies and facilitate the achievement of common goals
This role is an open-ended contract and will be located in Malmö, Sweden.
WHY YOU'LL LIKE IT HERE
This is a place where you can focus on doing your best work. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failures are seen as a way of learning. When you enter the building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process please contact the Recruiter, Caroline Markusson at caroline.markusson@ingka.ikea.com
.
