Technical Presales Engineer

2023-05-24
Are you looking for a meaningful role?
Join our newly merged company, where two leaders in the climate & fintech industry, Doconomy and Dreams Technology, have come together to rewrite the financial system.
We are combining Doconomy's groundbreaking ecosystem of tools that drive climate action at scale with Dreams Technology's expertise in behavioral science to design financial services that make it simple and fun to save and invest money.
By integrating our innovative solutions into existing banking apps, we help people achieve their financial goals and reduce their environmental impact.
More than ever, we have the opportunity to help make financial wellbeing and sustainable living a reality for millions of people. And we want bright, courageous, and passionate people to join our impact-driven team in shaping the future of the finance industry.
About the role
As a Technical Pre-Sales Engineer, you will be instrumental in bridging the gap between our cross-functional Product department and the commercial sales process. You will play a critical role in enabling sales by engaging in technical discussions with clients, providing product expertise, and ensuring seamless communication between the people involved.
What you'll do
• Work with our Commercial team to identify client needs and propose suitable solutions by leveraging our existing product offerings and frameworks.
• Act as a liaison between the Product, Engineering, and Commercial teams to ensure alignment and timely resolution of technical challenges.
• Conduct product demonstrations and presentations for prospective clients, showcasing the value and capabilities of our solutions.
• Translate complex technical concepts into easy-to-understand language for clients and internal stakeholders.
• Provide technical support during the sales process, assisting with RFPs, RFIs, and other client inquiries, including security posture analysis and policy compliance related topics.
• Continuously develop a deep understanding of our products and stay informed of industry trends, emerging technologies, and competitors.
• Gather and share client feedback with Product teams to empower product improvements and inform future roadmap decisions.
• Develop and maintain a proactive library of sales enablement materials, such as product guides, case studies, and FAQs.
What you'll bring to the team
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
• 3+ years of experience in a technical pre-sales, sales engineering, or solution consultant role, preferably within the B2B SaaS or Financial services industry.
• Strong technical aptitude and ability to quickly learn new technologies.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
• Proven track record of establishing strong relationships with clients and internal teams.
• Familiarity with- or a personal interest within financial wellbeing and environmental sustainability concepts is a plus.
• Self-motivated and results-oriented, with a passion for driving business growth.
Why Doconomy?
• To work alongside talented, kind, and passionate colleagues in an inclusive and diverse environment
• We prioritize our employees' financial wellbeing through pension, paid vacation, stock ownership plans, wellness allowance, and friendly perks
• We have a beautiful laid-back office space in central Stockholm. We can of course help you optimize your at-home setup if you work remotely
• You'll get the opportunity to create tools that will motivate and empower millions of people to make a positive impact on the planet and feel better about money.
