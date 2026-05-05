Technical Officers (m/f/d)
TT-Line AB / Maskinbefälsjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla maskinbefälsjobb i Trelleborg
2026-05-05
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TT-Line AB i Trelleborg
, Vellinge
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Technical Officer (m/f/d)
As our fleet continues to grow, we are seeking qualified and motivated Technical Officers (m/f/d) to strengthen our onboard technical teams. This role is ideal for professionals who value safety, operational excellence, and take pride in the smooth running of a vessel's technical systems. If you're an experienced maritime engineer with a proactive mindset and strong teamwork skills, we would be delighted to receive your application.
Please note that this is a talent pool position, which means there is no current vacancy. The purpose is to build a pool of qualified candidates for potential future opportunities.
Your Key Responsibilities
As a Technical Officer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and efficiency of our vessels. Under the leadership of the Chief Engineer, your responsibilities will include:
Managing designated technical systems and areas of responsibility
Performing maintenance and repair tasks in line with the Planned Maintenance System (PMS)
Participating in the vessel's emergency response organization and safety drills
Monitoring and reporting on technical performance, deficiencies, and safety-related issues
Ensuring full compliance with the Safety Management System (SMS) and applicable international maritime standards
Supporting the technical readiness of the vessel in day-to-day operations and during inspections
Your Profile
Valid STCW certificates appropriate for engine department officers
Recognized technical education (marine engineering or equivalent)
Prior seagoing experience, ideally on Ro-Ro or passenger vessels
Solid knowledge of engine room operations, safety procedures, and international regulations (e.g. ISM Code)
Proficiency in spoken and written English (mandatory)
Strong organizational skills, technical understanding, and a collaborative, safety-first approach
Your Future with Us:
A permanent position aboard a modern, well-equipped fleet
A dynamic, international working environment
Flat hierarchies and short decision-making paths that value initiative
Diverse technical challenges and long-term career development
A reliable employer in the maritime industry offering stability and opportunity
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
CV (in english)
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tt-Line AB
(org.nr 556063-7828)
231 61 TRELLEBORG Arbetsplats
TT-Line Jobbnummer
9893351