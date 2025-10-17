Technical Designer
Machinegames Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla formgivarjobb i Uppsala
2025-10-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Machinegames Sweden AB i Uppsala
MachineGames is looking for a Technical Designer to join our team!
In this role you will be working on our Technical Design as part of our greater Design team. You will be working in collaboration with other members from the team, and under supervision from our Design Leads. To excel in this role, we believe that you have prior knowledge of the industry and are keen on becoming the best designer you possibly can be!
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position in Uppsala, Sweden or Sundsvall, Sweden, starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for a work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with the Lead Designer/Lead Game Designer to execute on the vision for the game.
Use our proprietary editor and node-based scripting tools to create and maintain modular gameplay components
Build technical expertise with our proprietary game tools and engine
Collaborate with other developers to define and foster best practices for integrating new features into gameplay
Prototype and iterate on gameplay ideas and features in engine to evaluate their gameplay potential
Create documentation for the features and systems you create
Test, debug and identify issues with gameplay content, provide solutions and implement fixes where possible
Own and drive the process for creating modular, reusable gameplay content
Work with Leads as we review the success of current systems and initiatives as well as brainstorm new solutions
Participate in brainstorm sessions, refine, and execute on ideas within a schedule
Provide guidance to other members of the design team in best practices for technical design implementation methods
Attend playtests, seek and provide feedback, and be solution-oriented to problems encountered.
Qualifications:
Basic knowledge of productivity software such as MS Office or equivalent, Visio/DrawIO, Photoshop, etc
Shipped 2+ titles in a technical design role
Hands-on experience implementing functional gameplay in modern game engines (Unreal, Unity, Hammer/Source Engine, etc.)
Strong knowledge of visual scripting or text-based scripting
A consistent and systemic approach to problem solving
Able to write clear, concise documentation in English
Have good written and verbal communication skills in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Machinegames Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-1483)
S:t Persgatan 10 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9563257