Technical Communicator, R&D

Our products are used by operators in the manufacturing industry around the world 24/7. As a Technical Communicator, you play an important role in making our products easy to understand, safe to use, and accessible worldwide.
Your role
You take ownership of the full information lifecycle for both hardware and software products - from planning and authoring to final release. In the role, you work closely with R&D, Service, Compliance and UX to create clear and structured product information that supports customers and service teams globally. You actively contribute to improving the user experience by ensuring that product information is intuitive, accessible, and supports usability across digital and physical touchpoints.
Some of your activities:
Plan, write, and publish modular topics that form user guides, service instructions, quick starts, and release notes.
Drive content reuse and variant management in our Component Content Management System (CCMS).
Maintain metadata, publication structures, and ensure consistency across product families.
Coordinate technical reviews with stakeholders in R&D, Service, Compliance and UX, and secure the content through each workflow step.
Update documentation in line with engineering changes and product release cycles.
Contribute to digital information formats, such as interactive graphics or animations, when relevant.
To succeed, you will need
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, software/computer engineering or similar field.
Documented experience in technical communication for hardware and/or software products.
Practical experience in subject-based writing, including DITA principles, content modeling and reuse strategies.
Good understanding of XML-based tools and structured review workflows.
Excellent written English. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Experience working in a CCMS (Component Content Management System); Schema ST4 is a great advantage.
Ability to apply usability, accessibility and interaction design principles when creating content.
Proficiency in seamlessly integrating text into wireframes, prototypes and design systems.
Proficiency in structuring content logically for clear navigation and user flow.
Expertise in creating effective microtext, such as buttons, error messages and tooltips, that support user goals and reduce friction.
In return, we offer
A friendly and supportive team culture.
Opportunities to grow your skills and broaden your expertise.
A workplace where your ideas matter and where we continuously improve how we create and deliver technical information.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
