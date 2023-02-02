Tech Recruiter to a global vehicle group
Novare Interim & Recruitment AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novare Interim & Recruitment AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Malmö
, Örebro
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Do you like to work in a dynamic well known company with years of successful track records? Do you have the ability to handle and solve problems in an efficient way, within the tech recruiter area? If so, we would like to connect with you!
About the Role:
As a consultant Tech recruiter, you will handle the full recruitment process, but get support from a sourcing team and TA team. You like to work in a high-speed environment with a lot of different tasks at once. You are goal driven and like to set the targets you are given. This position is based in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities
Effectively partners with senior-level stakeholders, potentially across multiple areas of domain expertise
Holds full accountability for full cycle recruitment's including search
Proactive partnership with Sourcing team and greater TA team
Responsible for driving and executing on the TA strategy
Can build, maintain, and drive TA projects in a timely manner
Coaches/mentors more junior team members across the TA org
Drives collaboration with PX Partners& Finance partners (with TA leads) to build process improvements for operational effectiveness based on data, beliefs and insights
Responsible for a diverse set of recruitment's which may include leadership or senior roles in the business
Key Behaviors:
Understanding of the TA philosophy/strategy which facilitates ability to define and measure projects that will have the greatest impact
Holds influence to get others on-board and bring ideas alive
Helps develop others by providing frequent feedback with honesty and empathy
Mentors more junior team members towards success in line with the career framework
Proactively uses recruitment data to advise the business, and identifies problems preemptively
Ability to act as a strategic partner to senior levels of leadership within the company
Ability to act independently and seek solutions when problems arise
Who are we looking for?
At least 3 years of hands-on end to end recruitment experience within the tech-industry. Would prefer to have the recruiter to be physically located in Gothenburg. To succeed in this role, you are a service-minded team player who has a can-do attitude and drives for results. Eager to taking on new opportunities and with high energy, and enthusiasm. You prefer to collaborate with others, adapt approach to match shifting demands, as well as work independently, to meet common goals.
Additional information
Assignment duration: 6 months
Scope: Full-time, 100%
Location: Gothenburg.
Ready to join? Apply here! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "novareinterimrecruitment1046". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novare Interim & Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556633-8017), https://novare.se/interim-and-recruitment/ Arbetsplats
Novare Interim & Recruitment Jobbnummer
7406778