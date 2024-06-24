Tech Lead to Axel Johnson International
2024-06-24
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Brillante, and you are employed directly by Axel Johnson International.
Axel Johnson International is a privately-owned industrial group that acquires and develops companies in strategically selected niche markets, primarily technical components, and industrial process solutions.
At Axel Johnson International, they have an entrepreneurial culture where decentralized and committed leadership enables quick decisions. The group has four focus areas: digitalization, service, sustainability, and people development. Axel Johnson International is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The group comprises more than 200 companies that together employ 5,500 people in more than 34 countries. Annual sales are EUR 1,5 billion.
Read more on https://www.axinter.com/
Tasks and responsibilities:
In the role as Tech Lead, you will play a pivotal part in shaping the web application architecture within the Software Engineering team. Further, you will collaborate closely with the Product Owner and development team. You will ensure that the system remains consistent, scalable, and aligned with business goals while enhancing user experience.
You will design and implement cutting-edge software solutions using the latest technologies, providing insights to align with stakeholder requirements. Your expertise will guide the team in maintaining the integrity of Axel Johnson International products, with a focus on performance and security. As a mentor, you will foster a collaborative environment, inspiring innovation, and growth.
Staying ahead of emerging trends and industry advancements will be key to driving the organizations technological edge. Your role will be central to ensuring that the web platforms not only meet but exceed the evolving demands of Axel Johnson International users.
Tech Stack:
Frontend: Bootstrap, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (Vanilla & jQuery) & Vue.js
Backend: PHP 8.2 & Symfony 6.4 framework
Data Management: MariaDB, Redis & ElasticSearch
Infrastructure: Linux, Azure, Docker & NGINX
Monitoring Tools: Grafana & Kibana
Services: Git & CI/CD processes
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Master's or bachelor's degree in computer science or related field
• Proven track record as a Full Stack Web Developer
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication and interpersonal abilities
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
In addition to the required technical skills, the ideal candidate will possess outstanding communication skills and a humble, team-oriented attitude with a keen sense for details. You should have a solid understanding of business logic and requirements, coupled with an intuitive approach to presenting information and educating others.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Plats: Stockholm
Lön: Upon agreement
Axel Johnson International offer:
• A financially strong and growing company with decentralized leadership
• Opportunities for individual development and a steep learning curve
• An international work environment with exciting career options
• High degree of responsibility and the possibility to shape your work Ersättning
