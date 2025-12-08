Tech Lead Manager to Sinch
About the job
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Sinch.
About the company
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Tasks and responsibilities
Sinch is seeking a Tech Lead Manager to guide their In-App Calling team. This is a unique 50/50 hybrid role where you will lead a full-stack team responsible for the critical client-side SDKs and backend services that enable seamless in-app voice and video calling within our customers' applications. You will be instrumental in shaping our technical landscape and fostering the growth of our people.
You will be empowered to drive excellence across two key areas:
As a People Leader (50%):
Cultivate a high-trust, inclusive engineering culture through dedicated coaching, continuous feedback, and personalised career development plans for each team member.
Define clear team objectives, remove obstacles, and ensure your team is motivated, engaged, and aligned with our strategic goals.
Champion a collaborative environment where continuous learning and shared ownership are paramount.
As a Hands-On Engineer (50%):
Dedicate half your time to designing, coding, and delivering features for our core backend services, leveraging your expertise in technologies like .NET.
Lead by example in code reviews, architectural discussions, and by evangelizing best practices in software craftsmanship.
Actively contribute to and improve our DevOps culture, including our CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as Code, and Kubernetes deployments.
Education, experience and personal characteristics
Deep Technical Extensive hands-on experience in backend development with a history of building scalable, production-grade systems on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Demonstrable experience in a formal or informal leadership capacity (e.g., as a manager, team lead, or senior mentor) and a genuine desire to help engineers grow their careers.
The ability to articulate complex technical ideas clearly in English, build consensus, and inspire a team toward a common goal.
A Servant-Leader Mindset: You are proactive, collaborative, and view your primary role as enabling your team to do its best work.
What Success Looks Like
Within 3 Months, You'll... have built strong relationships with your team, shipped your first significant piece of code, and established a solid partnership with your Product Manager to align on the roadmap.
Within 6 Months, You'll... be leading the delivery of a key team project, have established a cadence of meaningful career conversations, and be driving an initiative to improve your team's technical operations.
Within 1 Year, You'll... be a trusted and indispensable leader, having demonstrably improved both your team's health and the quality of its technical deliverables while contributing to the strategic roadmap.
Other information
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm
