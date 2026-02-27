Teamcenter Architect
2026-02-27
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy's Applications, Tools and Life Cycle Management (LCM) department is looking for the next Application Architect. In this role you will be part of the Operations and Maintenance team at Hitachi and responsible for the Teamcenter Environments and Implementations.
We hire for multiple positions.
How you'll make an impact
Architect and manage Hitachi's Teamcenter environments, Dev, Sandbox, ESB, Test, Stage and Production.
Scripting/Automation of deployment for all Teamcenter environments.
Install, configure, and maintain Teamcenter environments.
Teamcenter Deployment Center configuration.
Administrating and managing iterative deployments to Sandbox from Development POCs.
Installing and configuring 2-Tier & 4-Tier clients, file management servers, dispatcher servers & CAD integrations.
Managing and deploying on internal vCloud, On-Prem Virtual Servers and Internal Azure Cloud Servers (Site servers).
Coordination with IT, infrastructure questions.
Monitor system health, performance, and capacity planning.
System Deployment Planning.
Maintaining application and process related documentation.
Following and improving our way of working.
Your background
An education and interest in the IT or engineering space.
You have been involved in after school or work activities such as clubs, societies or projects.
You are a driven and motivated individual with a creative mindset, great interpersonal skills and willingness to learn.
You share enhancements and improvement ideas and evaluate others' ideas as if they were your own.
Working in teams and collaborating within them is your preferred way of working.
You have previously worked with or studied with Engineering related Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Henrik Lerneman, Henrik.lerneman@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
