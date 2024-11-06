Team Manager
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2024-11-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
About the Role
We are seeking a Team Manager to lead a talented backend development team working on cloud-based and IoT hub software solutions for our home automation products. The team's responsibilities span a serverless AWS architecture, as well as the application layer for our IoT hub, which integrates Zigbee and Matter-based IoT devices. With a strong DevOps culture, the team manages the entire lifecycle-from design and deployment to monitoring along with full ownership of their CI/CD pipelines.
In this role, your focus will be on supporting the team to make sound technical decisions that align with our business goals. You'll bring an understanding of cloud and IoT solutions, enabling you to ensure that decisions are realistic, feasible, and aligned with strategic priorities. Without micromanaging, you will facilitate a collaborative environment where discussions are focused and where technical solutions are both technically sound and impactful for the business.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure Strategic Alignment: Guide and assess technical discussions and decisions, ensuring that they are aligned with business goals and set the team on a path to meet strategic objectives. Support the team in crafting solutions that are realistic and valuable for the business.
Product Excellence: Act as the Product Owner for non-functional requirements, overseeing the team's efforts to build a robust, high-performing, and scalable backend cloud architecture and IoT hub software.
Champion DevOps Practices: Collaborate with a team that embraces DevOps principles, from CI/CD and automation to continuous improvement. Ensure your approach aligns with the team's DevOps mindset and support them in maintaining their high standards.
Support Personnel Growth: Provide consistent feedback, coaching, and career development support, including conducting performance reviews, managing career paths, and promoting a growth-oriented environment.
Collaborate on Strategic Initiatives: Report to the Software Engineering Manager and work closely with other team managers to achieve unified strategic objectives across the engineering function.
Qualifications
Technical Understanding: Strong background in backend development with knowledge of cloud-native and serverless architectures on AWS, along with a solid understanding of IoT application layer software.
Strategic and Facilitating Leadership: Proven ability to guide technical teams in a collaborative manner, ensuring that their solutions align with business goals without micromanagement.
AWS Experience: Proficiency in AWS services, including serverless components like Lambda, DynamoDB, and other essential cloud-native tools.
DevOps Familiarity: Knowledge of DevOps best practices, CI/CD processes, and infrastructure as code, to ensure alignment with the team's workflow.
IoT Knowledge: Understanding of IoT protocols (e.g., Zigbee, Matter) and the unique challenges of application layer development for connected devices.
People Management Skills: Experience in managing engineering teams, including personnel development, performance reviews, and fostering an autonomous, growth-focused culture.
Additional Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following question - in English, no later than 19th November 2024. Be sure to keep your answer short and concise:
What do you think you would bring to this role and makes you an ideal candidate?
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate.
This is a full-time position located in Malmö.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to reading your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8996508