Team Leader Aftersales Support Engineers
BYD Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BYD Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the After-sales Department
The After-sales department plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of our full electric bus fleets across Europe. We are responsible for fleet operation, service & maintenance, technical diagnosis, and product improvement feedback. Our responsibilities include building and managing a service network, supporting service providers, managing spare parts logistics, delivering technical training, and providing continuous feedback to internal teams (QA, R&D, and Production) to drive continuous product improvements.
Our goal is to build long-term trust and cooperation with our customers, ensuring their satisfaction and loyalty to support future business growth.
What We Expect
You are passionate about electric vehicle technology and sustainability. You thrive in a multicultural, fast-paced, and collaborative environment and are eager to make a tangible impact through hands-on after-sales operations and team leadership.
You will be the key after-sales contact in the Nordic region, supporting both internal and external stakeholders. You will also contribute to product optimization through close cooperation with R&D, QA, and Production teams.
Key Responsibilities
1. Technical Support & Product Improvement
Lead and assist in resolving technical issues related to diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance.
Review and provide feedback on technical documentation (manuals, diagnostic guides, etc.).
Proactively propose and implement technical solutions for recurring or critical field issues.
Guide service providers in carrying out software/hardware upgrades and technical campaigns.
Conduct technical training sessions to help service partners become more self-sufficient.
Collaborate with QA and R&D to submit and follow up on FMEA/D-FMEA reports and product improvement proposals.
2. Service Network Management & Team Coordination
Supervise and coordinate after-sales activities and priorities across the Nordic region.
Support the After-sales Manager Nordics with reporting and planning.
Lead and manage service teams or designated service partners to ensure high performance and technical readiness.
Oversee workshops' daily operations, including tool/equipment use, diagnostic flow, and service processes.
Establish KPIs and performance review processes for local service partners.
Organize internal knowledge-sharing and best practice sessions within the Nordic service network.
3. Customer Relationship Management
Maintain strong customer relationships and act as the key point of contact for after-sales matters.
Manage complaint resolution and ensure quick, transparent communication with customers.
Plan and oversee the scheduling of service activities, ensuring minimal fleet downtime.
Provide strategic input into account-specific service planning and escalation management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yeats.mu@byd.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BYD Sweden AB
(org.nr 559228-2312)
111 87 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9368102