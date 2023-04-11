Team Leader - Influencer Marketing
Twistshake of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Twistshake of Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Kungälv
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Influencer Marketing is the heart of Twistshake, and has always been. We are now looking for a Team Leader for the Influencer Marketing team who's responsible for coaching the team to reach sales targets.
About Twistshake
Twistshake is a young, fast-growing company with big dreams. We are committed, passionate, and strive to have the most satisfied customers in the industry. We keep our decision paths short and find opportunities and solutions where others are unable to.
We're offering niched and award-winning baby products with dedication towards attractive design, safety and quality. In a short period of time, we have disrupted the baby feeding market through our innovative and smart feeding products for children aged 0-4 years and our products are sold in over 90 countries.
About the position
• Be responsible for onboarding new joiners in an engaged and creative way with educations, tasks and cases
• Coaching the existing influencer marketing team to reach their budgets and targets, with a lot of Individual training to make everyone become their best and perform on top
• Come up with and build your own educations when needed, ex. in Power Point, Excel, Whiteboard
• Be a positive and supporting role model for the influencer marketing team, showing your passion and engagement, as well as sharing your knowledge in influencer marketing
• Prospect, contact and negotiate with Influencers yourself when not doing all above
Your skills
• Top notch teaching skills, you love to educate other people
• High result driven mindset, to reach targets is important for you
• Creative in your way of work, if something doesn't work - do it in another way
• Problem solver, you can easily see what needs to be done and act on it
• Understand that, and having the mindset of, Influencer Marketing is all about Sales
Your past
• 1 year experience in a leadership or educating role
• 2 year experience within Influencer marketing with good results
• Fluent in English and Swedish
• Worked in a fast-paced organization
What we offer
We offer you to be a part of a dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment with fantastic colleagues, staff activities and a great workplace. Of course, we also offer occupational pension, yearly wellness allowance and other benefits.
The position will start as soon as possible. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Twistshake Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556959-3469), https://twistshake.com/ Arbetsplats
Twistshake Jobbnummer
7645990