2022-12-05
We are looking for a dedicated and driven Team Lead Management System, to join us in our mission to contribute to build the recycling plant for the world's greenest batteries.
About the job
Provide leadership and technical expertise within Quality Management and Management Systems
Stay up to date with best practise regarding Quality Management and Management Systems
Manage Northvolts management system including driving continuous improvement and the integration with other management systems such as ISO14001, ISO45001 etc.
Lead, drive and ensure successful implementation and continued certification of ISO9001, IATF16949 and other relevant industry standards.
Manage and be part of the execution of the internal audit program, undertake regular internal audits
Coach and lead internal system and process auditors and ensure they have the right competence
Be the internal coordinator and contact person regarding external management system audits
Ensure RCA and corrective actions are undertaken to address audit related non-conformities
Manage the audit nonconformity database
Contribute to the creation and implementation of policies, guidelines, and procedures to aid and improve business and operational performance
Train Northvolters across the sites in all aspects of the Management System and application of procedures and ways of working
Prepare for and run Top Management Reviews at required frequency
Who are you?
The person we are looking for is execution-orientated and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
