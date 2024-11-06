Teaching Assistant(s) and After School Care (Fritids)
The International School of the Stockholm Region is a publicly funded international school which exists primarily to serve the educational needs of the transient and/or international community of Stockholm.
The school runs the International Baccalaureate's curricula. The Primary Years Program (PYP) is offered to students from 5-11 years of age, the Middle Years Program (MYP) is offered to students from 11-16 and the Diploma Program (DP) is available for students from 16-19 year of age. The school's language of instruction is English for all subjects. At ISSR, students can receive an internationally recognized education in English from 5 to 19 years of age in one location in the center of Stockholm. The teachers at ISSR are qualified and experienced educators. Teachers and staff take part in the wide range of professional development resources and activities offered by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB). ISSR offers Fritids (After School Care) after school hours.
Job description:
ISSR needs one or more full-time Teaching Assistant(s) and After School Care (Fritids) assistant(s) to work in the elementary school. The position(s) is a temporary assignment to cover from December 2024 to end of May 2025, with possibility of extension.
The teaching assistant works in collaboration with a homeroom teacher to plan and carry out varied instructional activities for the classroom and supporting students with different needs.
After school hours, the Fritids assistant works collaboratively with the After School Care team to plan for and ensure a well-balanced program. There is an ongoing expectation to collaborate closely and communicate with students, teachers and parents to facilitate learning. The role of being part of the PYP/Fritids team has a high emphasis on collaborative planning and learning.
Working at ISSR as a Fritids assistant requires organizational skills, flexibility and open-mindedness. Experience with working with children and the empathy and patience to help children solve both academic and social obstacles is essential. All teaching, documentation and communication at ISSR is carried out in English, so proficiency in English is a requirement.
Main responsibilities:
Assist in a classroom during part of the school day, including planning, pedagogical lunch and outdoor break duties
Support students in their learning in the classroom and in Fritids
Plan and lead activities for students in Fritids
Document pedagogical activities
Plan and work collaboratively with the Fritids team
Requirements:
Experience working with students 5-11 years of age in an international school setting
Proficiency in written and spoken English at an academic level
Other qualifications may include:
Experience of working in an IB school and knowledge and/or experience with the Primary Years Programme
Experience working with children from various cultures
We put a high emphasis on interpersonal skills and initiative.
All applications must be written in English.
• Full-time, 100%
• temporary
• Start date: 5 December 2024 - 19 May 2025, with possibility of extension
• recruitment is ongoing
• Contact person:
Justina Soewarso SundströmJustina.soewarso.sundstrom@edu.stockholm.se
