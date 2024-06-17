Teacher, Science, Ages 10 - 12
2024-06-17
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
We are looking for a qualified science teacher for grades 4-6. The responsibilities include typical teacher tasks such as planning, teaching, grading, and follow-up, as well as mentoring 16 students in one of the classes you teach.
Expectations include availability for meetings with guardians, students, and colleagues, as well as active contribution to maintaining IES's core values and vision. The position is full-time fixed term for one year.
At our school, the focus is on learning and a calm environment where both students and staff follow the school's routines and rules. A pleasant atmosphere and a good working climate are keywords behind our success and form the basis for creating a common thread that guides and supports our students through their schooling and helps them achieve their goals.
As a person, you are expected to be flexible and a dedicated team player with a positive attitude towards your subject. Creativity and the willingness to go the extra mile for your students and colleagues are important qualities. You possess the tools to create a conducive learning environment where your clear leadership and teaching style are keys to your students' success. You can adapt your teaching to reach different students and collaborate with our student welfare team and special educators to include students with special needs. Ongoing, clear feedback to students and guardians is a necessity and a natural part of your teaching where you share information about progress and areas for development and improvement.
The language of instruction is English and/or Swedish. Proficiency in English is a requirement.
