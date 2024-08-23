Teacher, Drama, Ages 16 - 19
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Gymnasielärare Teater
Do you want to teach drama in English on the Estetiska programmet/Teater with us at Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet Södermalm? IEGS is a truly international environment within an organisation with a clear pedagogical vision. We are looking for an enthusiastic and passionate drama teacher to teach Scenisk gestaltning 1 and 2, and Estetisk Kommunikation. You will also co-direct the students in the 3rd year play, together with another drama teacher.
Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet (IEGS) is an upper secondary school (gymnasium) located in the heart of Södermalm, Stockholm. IEGS has a strong academic tradition with a vibrant international atmosphere. We strive to provide a safe and supportive, as well as an academically challenging, environment in which to learn. We have approximately 700 students and 80 staff members, and we currently offer four Swedish National Programmes and the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. All of our programmes of study qualify students for university studies in Sweden and abroad. Our courses, with the exception of Swedish, Civics 1, Law and Modern Languages, are taught in English.
Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet Södermalm is now looking for a Drama teacher to join our Aesthetics department. This is a temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of extension until the end of this academic year. Position begins October 14th 2024.
For more information about the school, visit: www.engelskagymnasiet.se Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
E-post: lars.theding.sodermalm@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://engelskagymnasiet.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Södermalm Gymnasiet Kontakt
Lars Theding lars.theding.sodermalm@engelska.se 08-562 287 00 Jobbnummer
