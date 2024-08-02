Taxi Driver

TM LowCarbon Service AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2024-08-02


Responsibilities:
Driving clients to their destinations safely and efficiently.
Maintaining the vehicle in clean and good working condition.
Adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.
Assisting clients with loading and unloading luggage.

Requirements:
Valid taxi driver's license in Stockholm.
Good knowledge of Stockholm city and surrounding areas.
Excellent driving skills with a clean driving record.
Good communication and customer service skills.
Ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends.

Employment Type: Full-time/Part-time
Salary: Competitive salary with potential tips.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
E-post: admin@lowcarbonservice.se

Arbetsgivare
TM LowCarbon Service AB (org.nr 559459-8020)
Sedelvägen 46 B Lgh 0901 (visa karta)
129 32  HÄGERSTEN

Kontakt
Malarvizhi Selvaraj
admin@lowcarbonservice.se
0700544652

Jobbnummer
8821567

