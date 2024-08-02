Responsibilities: Driving clients to their destinations safely and efficiently. Maintaining the vehicle in clean and good working condition. Adhering to all traffic laws and regulations. Assisting clients with loading and unloading luggage.
Requirements: Valid taxi driver's license in Stockholm. Good knowledge of Stockholm city and surrounding areas. Excellent driving skills with a clean driving record. Good communication and customer service skills. Ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends.
Employment Type: Full-time/Part-time Salary: Competitive salary with potential tips.