Tax Lead - Dustin
2026-01-02
Dustin is a leading online IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux, helping companies and organizations stay ahead of the curve by delivering the right IT solutions, products and services at the right time and at the right price.
Since its inception in 1984, Dustin has grown to become one of the market 's most respected players in IT trading and solution delivery, with a strong e-commerce platform and consultative sales as a foundation.
Dustin has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, and has more than 2,000 employees who together contribute to making everyday life easier and more efficient for customers.
We are now looking for a Tax Lead to the newly renovated head office with a sea view in Nacka Strand. This is a unique opportunity to step into a new role where you'll work broadly with exciting tax matters in a dynamic environment. If you're someone who thrives on development, has a positive attitude, and gets energy from collaborating with others, then this is the role for you. Together, we create solutions that make a difference!
In the role of Tax Lead, you will work with and be responsible for:
• Leading the Group's global tax management and ensuring efficient tax structures.
• Managing group-wide tax matters, covering both direct and indirect taxes, in the countries where Dustin operates.
• Collaborating with the operations to provide qualified tax advice on new initiatives and commercial arrangements.
• Project management and process improvement in the tax area.
• Tax risk management and compliance, while leading continuous improvements of tax processes and internal controls.
• Preparing and ensuring the quality of transfer pricing documentation and related reporting.
• Contributing to the financial closing process, including reconciliation of income tax, deferred tax, and preparation of corporate income tax returns.
• Acting as the primary point of contact for external tax advisors and relevant authorities.
To succeed in the role, you likely have:
• A university degree in Tax Law, Finance or equivalent.
• Experience from a broad tax role in an international environment, alternatively from an audit or consulting background.
• Strong analytical skills and the ability to lead both short- and long-term projects.
• A positive attitude, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively across functions.
• An understanding of direct and indirect taxation.
• A strong understanding of financial processes.
• Excellent English skills, both written and spoken.
At Dustin, you'll find a dynamic environment where initiative and innovation are valued. Here, you will have the opportunity to make an impact, grow, and develop together with the company. At Dustin, good leadership is valued - something that is reflected in their high results in the pulse measurements. Dustin 's Nacka Social Committee fosters community and well-being through events and creative initiatives that bring people together at the office.
Your manager, Susanne Hamrén, Head of Group Financial Control, describes the role and herself as a leader like this: " My goal is to create a culture through communication, empathy, and trust, where each individual feels motivated to contribute their best. To me, this is how we achieve success together, just as Dustin's motto says, 'Win as a team.' I also believe in freedom with responsibility. I am present, supportive, and committed to always being there for my team - no one should feel alone or left behind."
You can read more about Dustin https://www.dustin.se
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact one of us:Magnus.aberg@financefamily.se
or 0709-81 77 51julia.lundstrom@financefamily.se
or 0705-11 23 36
