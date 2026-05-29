Talent Leader
Ingka Services AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Malmö Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
We're on a journey to make talent grow across IKEA - and we'd love you to be part of it. As part of our People & Culture community, you'll help shape how we attract, develop and keep great people.
You bring both curiosity and structure to how talent works across the full lifecycle, and you enjoy turning insights into simple, practical improvements that make a real difference.
You have at least 3 years' experience working with talent management, HR or related areas
You have a university degree or equivalent work experience
You're comfortable working with data to generate insights and guide decisions
You enjoy collaborating with different stakeholders and turning ideas into action
You have experience working with processes, tools or projects within HR/talent
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
In this role, no two days are the same - but they all revolve around making talent processes work better for real people.
Maintaining and developing talent processes, tools and ways of working across the full talent lifecycle
Supporting recruitment, development, retention and succession activities with practical improvements
Analysing talent data and sharing insights to help the business make better decisions
Leading or contributing to projects that improve talent tools and processes
Working closely with stakeholders across the organisation to create simple, effective solutions Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936390