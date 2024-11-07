Systems Engineer to System Design Sensors and Communication
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming our welcoming team at System Design Sensor and Communication within ERIEYE and Sensor. We are looking for a Systems Engineer with experience within microwave design.
Your role
The section responsibility lies within multiple sensor and communication systems, both internally designed and purchased systems for our Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) products. Internally designed systems include secondary surveillance radar systems and communication systems. As a systems engineer you will be part of a diverse team working in multiple disciplines towards our common goal, to develop and deliver world leading AEW&C capabilities.
Together the team works with defining function and performance of our system solution based on our customers' requirements. This involves requirement management, analysis, based on model and test data, of system performance and robustness, microwave design, signal and data processing, and strong collaboration both internally and externally. The work is largely allocated and prioritised by the team members based on stakeholder and project input. In addition, part of the work is to perform forward-looking studies into future capabilities, functions and realisations. This includes to keep an eye on industrial and academic R&D within relevant fields of technology to keep our product portfolio relevant for the market.
What you will experience is a helping culture where we together learn from one another. We have the full spectrum of people, from those with 30+ years of deep technical experience to the newly graduated, that all work together and learn from one another. We want you to exceed in your role and therefore value personal development highly and actively works with growing you in your role and develop your career at Saab.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with a M.Sc. or other equivalent experience in a relevant engineering field such as electrical engineering or engineering physics. You have preferably five or so years of experience working with radar, or design of RF/microwave and antenna systems. Furthermore, we value experience and knowledge from systems engineering. Additional experience from other engineering disciplines is also of interest.
You enjoy working in close cooperation with a diverse team to solve a wide range of challenges on various levels of abstraction from theoretical concept to practical system implementation.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
We look forward to your application, including CV and cover letter - either in Swedish or English- as soon as possible!
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_30145". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8999788