Systems Engineer
2024-12-17
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Malmö
, Älmhult
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
We are on a Digital transformation journey at the iconic IKEA. To support the digital transformation, our network is core to ensuring a resilient service delivery used by our customers. We develop and support the infrastructure in our Central Datacenters globally. We need a passionate and innovative engineer who enjoys working with our core Infrastructure of our network with focus on our load balancer technology. If you are looking for a possibility to grow, influence our transition, and work in an entrepreneurial and innovative environment, this is your chance.
Data Center and Cloud Load Balancing are critical connectivity products delivering services to IKEA infrastructure solutions and application availability.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
You have a background in working with Switching & Routing and knowledge/ experience in large Networks/IT landscapes. Experience in F5, as well as experience working in enterprise data networks in large organizations is beneficial.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide feature requests to vendors in a constructive and informative manner.
Collaborating with others (including virtually) and understanding the complexity of IKEA's business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business.
Develop, run, monitor and support the assigned Product or Service with the right toolsets required in order to deliver according to requirements.
Deliver a technology service through automation and self-service capabilities for efficiency, availability and usability.
Maintain the provisioning, life cycle management and operation of environments in order to fulfil the service commitments.
Participate in change activities in different environments in order to secure functionality and availability.
Deliver tests, performance analysis, configuration management and creation of functional/feature specifications to improve the Product/Service delivery.
Assist the various Product Teams with tasks that require optimization/modifications to the current design.
Apply and adhere to good engineering practices within an agile/iterative development approach in order to improve time to market.
Provide support and guidance as needed to other engineers encouraging good practices.
WHO YOU ARE
You have/are:
Education in Engineering or proven equivalent experience.
Preferably experience in both development and operations of Network technologies.
Experience in load balancing technologies, application proxy, Web Application Firewall and Global Server Load Balancing services and platforms (F5).
Knowledge and experience in network automation (Kubernetes, Python, Ansible, API, Git), coding, monitoring, reporting and visualization platforms (Splunk, Grafana), cloud technologies and implementations.
A willingness to actively acquire new knowledge and skills and leverage new methods and processes to improve performance.
Self-driven with an ability to plan and follow up work tasks.
Good communication skills in English, both verbal and written. Ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders, and suppliers.
Ability to change direction as appropriate, based on new ideas, approaches, and strategies. * Open-minded, positive, and inclusive personality.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We're a small team consisting of ~14 people working closely with our operations team. We are quite autonomous, self-organizing and self- sufficient in many ways, which means part of our daily work is to define how we get things done together. We are based in Helsingborg, Älmhult, Dortmund and Shanghai, but a mix of local and remote work is not a problem.
We believe a healthy and flexible life balance is important, so together we will work to create a work environment where you feel in control of your life balance, can be yourself, grow and excel in both your personal and professional life.
The role is based in Helsingborg or Älmhult and you will report to an Engineering Manager.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27
