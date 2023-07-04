Systems Engineer
2023-07-04
Sandvik Coromant is the world's leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions and know-how for the metalworking industry. Within our IT organization, we're proud to support the business with solutions to become more digitally advanced, and we constantly strive towards ensuring value throughout the entire business.
As we have a continuous need for further growth in the SAP area, we're now looking for a Systems Engineer to join us in Sandviken. This is a great opportunity to develop, refine and progress in an international environment and with a world-leading manufacturing company. We also welcome you to a team with supportive colleagues who see possibilities and solutions and where you get a great chance to grow and learn!
About the job
You're taking part in a dedicated infrastructure team that supports our SAP platform by ensuring high availability, stability and excellent performance. We're responsible for infrastructure components and virtual servers running in a hybrid cloud environment. Using products and tools such as Microsoft Windows Server, Linux, VMware ESX/NSX/ALB, Veeam, and Azure are part of your daily work. To ensure successful delivery now and in the future, we make sure that our technology is up to date - both through conducting studies and implementing new procedures and techniques, but also in selecting hardware, software and suppliers.
About you
You possess a handful of diversified skills within the area of IT, and we see it as highly valuable if you have a few years of experience from operating enterprise environments. You might have a degree in a relevant field or are in your final year of education. In this position you have a great opportunity to shape your future and gain competence in new areas of infrastructure operations and products. As we're located in Sweden and act in a global environment, your skills in both Swedish and English must be advanced, both verbally and in writing.
We're looking for a team player with a positive attitude who sees possibilities instead of obstacles. You're a self-starter and you use this as an asset across the organization, constantly striving towards our common goals. You plan, implement and act in a structured manner - always keeping the business in mind - and you have a genuine passion for technology. A driven personality, the ability to communicate and the courage to stand by our processes and guidelines are other keys to success in this role. You have a genuine interest in all different areas within IT and technology and are eager to learn and dig deep into new areas.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA, and we are proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment. Please send us your application as soon as possible, and no later than August 17, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056862).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Anna Lind, recruiting manager, +46 (0)26-26 18 68
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Jessica Hill Holm
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 7700 staff, and is represented in more than 150 countries.
