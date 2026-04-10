System Verification & Validation Engineers
Edag Engineering Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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Software/System Verification & Validation Engineers - Brake & Steering
EDAG is a global engineering company with roots in the automotive industry, offering end-to-end development-from concept to prototype. For over 56 years, it has supported clients in areas like software, mobility solutions, sustainability, design, and manufacturing.
EDAG Engineering Scandinavia AB, based in Gothenburg, serves as the group's Scandinavian branch and a key partner in western Sweden. It combines strong local expertise with global resources to deliver comprehensive engineering solutions.
We are looking for skilled Software/System Verification & Validation Engineers to strengthen our team within the brake and steering domain!
Our customers continue to trust us with more responsibility and larger project scopes, and we are expanding our portfolio. Therefore, we are looking for several Test & Validation Engineers with a genuine interest in automotive development.
We believe you are proactive, have strong communication skills, and bring a positive, energetic mindset to the team.
Responsibilities
Perform function and system verification according to requirements, including exploratory testing.
Design, develop, and maintain software test plans, test cases, test procedures, and automated tests.
Plan and prepare tests and needed test objects.
Perform requirement-based (black box), integration, regression, and formal qualification testing in an agile development environment.
Collaborate with lead test engineers and software developers to refine and improve test methods and techniques.
Troubleshoot and improve test tools, test scripts, and automated test environments.
Support technical investigations and task force activities.
Maintain and update test structures in CarWeaver and vTestStudio, ensuring traceability and alignment with requirements.
Monitor automated tests in CI pipelines and support debugging when needed.
Document findings clearly and issue fault reports in the required processes (e.g., PEF).
Contribute to continuous improvement of tools, processes, and ways of working.
Qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Computer Engineering, or equivalent technical field.
3-10 Years of experience in automotive system/software testing, verification, and integration.
Experience in fault tracing and debugging.
Strong knowledge of steering and brake systems.
Experience with communication protocols: CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet.
Experience with SIL and HIL testing.
Hands-on experience with test tools such as CANoe, CANalyzer, vTESTstudio, INCA, ATI Vision, etc.
Familiarity with requirement and test management tools (CarWeaver, SystemWeaver).
Experience with automation and CI tools: Jenkins, Gerrit, Git, Robot Framework, Zuul, or similar.
Experience with Volvo Cars tools such as DSA, CarCom, NUC.
Programming/scripting skills in Python, C/C++, and CAPL.
Experience working in Agile/SAFe environments.
Understanding of ISO26262, ISO21434
ISTQB certification.
Hällered Proving Ground license (T1 or T2).
Swedish B driving license.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: career@edag.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Edag Engineering Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556420-7065)
Eriksbergstorget 11 (visa karta
)
417 64 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9848599