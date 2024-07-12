System Verification Engineer Powertrain Engineering
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
What you will do
Imagine yourself on the way to work, a regular Wednesday morning. As you pass the city and the fields and look out; you see a Truck, a Construction Machine and a Bus. All with the Volvo Brand. When looking at the driver in one of the Buses you pass, you realize that you can see how much these persons loves their vehicle, in the way their eyes spark and from their facial expressions. You can also see the satisfaction amongst the passengers - someone is sleeping, someone is looking out the window relaxing and someone is talking in the phone, without needing to raise their voice, as the bus is electric and so quiet. As you look at these people and see their positive feelings, you feel proud. You feel proud since you are a part of building these customer experiences. You are doing it through creating new and advanced solutions for insights on perceived customer satisfaction in combination with future technologies!
We would now like to give you the possibility to make this imagination and pride your reality. Come and join us as System Verification Engineer!
Who are we, your new colleagues?
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are adapting and challenging ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to add value and the best solutions to our customers while being energy efficient, sustainable, and safer for society. That is why we at the team ESW Configuration & Verification now are looking for you, our new colleague, for the position as System Verification Engineer that will develop virtual methods for Verification purposes.
In our team, we are driven by curiosity, and it is important for us to think outside of the box and try new things to be able to best succeed. We are driven by passion for what we do, and we also value great communication - without communication we cannot work with so much flexibility and trust as we do today. Lastly, we strongly believe that a helpful team who is passionate about what they do is the key for an effective and good work environment.
This is how you can make an impact
As a Verification Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the development of robust and reliable software systems. Your primary responsibility will be to design, develop, and execute test cases for Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) environments. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure our software solutions perform as expected and meet both functional and non-functional requirements.
Who are you?
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about who we think you are and bring with you. We envision you as a passionate and driven professional, dedicated to the development of high-quality software systems. Your strong analytical skills, curiosity, and positive mindset empower you to tackle challenges with a "can-do" attitude. You enjoy identifying opportunities for new tests, drawing from both theoretical knowledge and practical interactions with various development and verification teams. Your hands-on experience with our product and its applications enables you to translate these opportunities into valuable verification solutions. Additionally, you have a knack for coding, scripting, and troubleshooting, and you thrive in collaborative environments where your insights contribute to the team's success.
Other criteria for the position are:
• You are holding a MSc. in Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Mechanical or applicable engineering field
• Preferably you have worked with embedded vehicle SW in some context.
• You have good knowledge about or are very motivated to learn Matlab Simulink
• You have skills in using Python and GIT
• You like to collaborate with other teams in a large global organization and to expand your personal network.
• If you have experience from truck driving this is considered meritorious.
What can we offer?
You will work in the heart of Powertrain development close to all fantastic products we offer around the world. We believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce we create a competitive advantage. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
Ready for the next move?
Contact me! Ivana Trogrlic, Manager ESW Configuration & Verification GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden, Telefonnummer: +46 739026953.
Last application date is 17th of August 2024. Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33 and forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this.
