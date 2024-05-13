System Verification Engineer
System Verification Engineer
We are looking for experienced System Verification Engineerto join our team. You will be working as a consultant in one of our customers organizations.
ASSIGNMENTTell us your skills and dreams and we will present you some matchingassignments.
YOU
Degree in Engineering
Embedded SW development (C, Python, Matlab, Target link or Ascet)
Experience in embedded software verification activities within the automotive industry
Experience in SIL, HIL and in vehicle testing
Proficiency in automated function testing, unit testing, and software system testing
THIS IS EGRA
We are Tech & IT Consultants that help our customer develop their digital solutions.
We Offer
Work with the some of the most interesting projects within IT and Tech. We offer competitive terms in an inclusive and friendly environment together with a high degree of freedom to plan and affect your work situation.
Accelerate
You can take part in the growth of Egra, by selling and recruiting, and get a share of the turnover you generate. Everyone here has the same opportunity.
Good Time
We want you to have a good time both in your professional and private life. That means we like to arrange activities together and hangout but also that we are flexible and prioritize your work life balance.
