System verification engineer - charging
Noor Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-01-19
-Heroes do not grow on trees; they grow in Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering
Noor engineering aims to provide clients with highly professional technical consultants. Our consultants are experts in their fields. Employees at Noor Engineering are proud of their employer.
Noor Engineering was founded at the end of 2015 and has ten employees today.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovative solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low prices; we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world-class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management, and Agile coaching consultants.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test, and demanding customers. These challenges require a well thought project management practices, development, and test way of working and intelligent test management practices.
People skills are among the most important critical success factors in any project. We offer solutions to strengthen people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM, and agile testing.We are now looking for a Verification Engineer for Charging & Traction Voltage System for our client within the automotive industry.
Responsibilities and tasks
You will be a consultant in a team out on the customer site. The electromobility system testing includes traction voltage system (involving analog measurements) and functional/software testing.
You are good at communicating concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels.
Contribute to a culture of improvement and implement improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
You are an ambassador for Noor Engineering and optimizing the added value for Noor Engineering and its clients.
Requirements:
B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
Three years of experience working with electromobility, power electronics and verification and measurement techniques in functional verification and electromobility systems is a must, preferably within the automotive industry.
Experience of test automation and how to make testing efficient and effective
Experience of verification within traction voltage systems.
Familiar with Agile according to SAFe
A plus if you have experience with charging communication protocols.
Insights, analytics, and data management experience
Experience in complex global environments
ISTQB
Personal Skills Required:
Skilled in Electromobility components and system knowledge with an emphasis on software functionality.
Test method development and ability to verify the results.
Skilled in electromobility system testing.
You are systematic and organized and work in a structured manner with a great ability to plan and execute on time.
Driven and can make decisions based on facts and engineering judgment.
Result-oriented and up to challenging the current normal
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
Team player with an open, positive, and service-oriented mindset
Proactive and Driven, you can take your initiatives and see them through
Building relationships and the correct formal and informal networks
Additional information:
Travels for participating in expeditions and workshops are expected
